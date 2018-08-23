

Special Prosecutor Bill Forsyth, center, provides an update in March on his investigation into Michigan State University. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

A former longtime Michigan State gymnastics coach was charged with lying to law enforcement officers on Thursday, authorities announced, in connection with statements she made about her knowledge of allegations of sexual abuse raised against Larry Nassar, the disgraced former university sports physician and convicted serial pedophile.

Kathie Klages faces felony and misdemeanor counts of lying to officers, according to Bill Forsyth, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office special prosecutor investigating Nassar’s rampant abuse. Two women have claimed they complained to Klages in 1997, when they were teenagers, about Nassar touching them improperly during routine medical exams. Klages humiliated them, the women testified at Nassar’s sentencing hearing, and convinced them not to report their concerns to anyone else. Nassar was not outed as a child molester for nearly two decades, until another victim contacted police and newspaper reporters in 2016.

Klages, through an attorney, has denied the claims. She retired in February 2017, the day after the university suspended her for a “passionate defense” she made of Nassar in a meeting with gymnasts months prior, after victims started going public with claims of abuse.

Nassar, the former longtime team physician for Team USA female gymnasts as well as a former Michigan State sports doctor, was convicted earlier this year of sexually abusing nine girls and women in Michigan and sentenced to serve more than 40 years for those crimes. He is currently serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison for child pornography crimes.