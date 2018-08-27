

Odell Beckham Jr. has become the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has agreed to a five-year contract extension with the New York Giants, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

Beckham’s deal is worth as much as approximately $95 million and includes about $65 million in guaranteed money, according to the person with knowledge of the deliberations. The contract makes Beckham the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver.

He was entering what was to be the final season of his rookie contract and was to make $8.5 million under the fifth-year option in the deal previously exercised by the Giants.

The Giants resolved to sign Beckham to the huge extension after previously debating whether his off-field issues should preclude that. But while Beckham’s immaturity has been on display at times, he has been one of the sport’s most productive pass-catchers.

He topped 1,300 receiving yards in each of his first three NFL seasons before managing only 302 yards in four games in an injury-shortened 2017 season.

Beckham’s new deal has a base value of $90 million over five seasons and includes escalator clauses that could increase its value by another $5 million.

