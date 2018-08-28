

Jon Gruden’s return to the Oakland Raiders has been overshadowed by star linebacker Khalil Mack’s holdout. (AP/D. Ross Cameron)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The walls of the media room inside the Oakland Raiders practice facility are adorned with the front pages from several local sports pages. There also, however, are a pair of national publications highlighted.

Both feature the same player: Khalil Mack.

Even in his absence, as a holdout since the beginning of training camp here has stretched into a second month, Mack looms large over everything the Raiders are trying to do these days. Instead of the focus solely being on a countdown to the triumphant return of Jon Gruden, as the former Raiders and Buccaneers coach prepares for his first game on the sidelines in nearly a decade, it is on whether Mack’s contractual situation will be resolved — or whether it will result in him being shipped out of town.

“This has obviously been a long process, Gruden said, almost with a sigh, Monday morning. “It’s been grueling for both parties, fans and me personally.

“We’re just hoping we can get him in here.”

That this situation has dragged itself to this point is fairly remarkable, given Mack’s talent and the position he plays. Outside of having an answer at quarterback, nothing is more important in today’s NFL than having a dominant edge rusher.

[Fantasy football 2018: This is what the perfect draft looks like]

Mack, who has recorded double-digit sack totals in each of the past three seasons, is considered one of the best in the sport, right alongside Broncos star Von Miller. He ranked 10th on a list of the Top 100 NFL players released by ESPN this week. And with him on the edge and Derek Carr under center, few teams have a better combination at the sport’s most vital spots than Oakland currently does.

“I hope and I pray it gets done real fast,” veteran offensive tackle Donald Penn said, “because him and Derek are the heartbeat of this team. We want him here.

“I talked to Khalil right before the Rams game, and he’s in good spirits. He’s doing good. I’m just looking forward to getting him back. I know he wants to be back, and he deserves everything he’s going to get when he gets it.”

But who will Mack get it from? That remains to be seen. Rumors continue to swirl about the potential for Mack to be sent packing in a trade. Gruden himself refused to put a timetable on negotiations Monday, and said working his star edge rusher into the mix would be “a great problem to have.”

“His playmaking. His leadership. His presence. Great players, like Mack, they have all those things going for them,” Gruden said. “There’s a lot of things that a great player brings to your football team. Hopefully [he’s back] sometime soon.”



Oakland’s Khalil Mack is one of the NFL’s best pass rushers. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Until he is — or if he is — it will continue to take the focus away from what this preseason was expected to be about here in the Bay Area: Gruden’s return after a decade in the broadcast booth for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.”

Those wondering if Gruden is any different these days will be happy to know he isn’t. He’s still engaging with the media, answering questions with long, detailed explanations that run counter to the terse exchanges the likes of Bill Belichick regularly provide. He also doesn’t mind speaking openly, and bluntly, about things he needs to see differently from his team.

“We have to put together the right 53 players before we can even worry about the [Los Angeles] Rams,” Gruden said, referring to Oakland’s opening opponent. “Unfortunately, some of the young players, we have not been able to get enough out of them yet.

“We do like our rookie class. That was paramount. To get our first rookie class in here and get some contributions, and I think we’re going to get that this year. But some of the previous classes, we are still trying to get more out of those groups, and just trying to find the right 53 men. That’s the number one challenge.”

[With Odell Beckham Jr. re-signed, the pressure is on Eli Manning to deliver for Giants]

It likely isn’t a coincidence that Gruden was around for the drafting of this year’s rookie class, and not for the acquisition of the ones from prior years. But it still was the kind of straight talk that rarely comes from the mouths of NFL coaches.

And, according to Penn — the only player on the roster who previously played for Gruden during his first tour of duty in the league as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — that is no different from how he used to be.

“That’s how Gruden is,” Penn said. “That’s how he gets the best out of his players. I was a young [guy] with Gruden, and he got a lot out of me when I started playing early. That’s what he does. He loves to develop young players, he loves to watch them grow. I’m a walking testament of it.

“He’s going to compliment you when you do it right, and he’s going to let you know when you do it wrong. He’s going to let everybody know when you do it wrong, too, so that’s a good thing. He’s going to raise the standards.”

Anyone who watched Gruden either as a coach or during his time as a broadcaster for ESPN knows he’s intense. But when Gruden was lavished with the 10-year, $100 million contract Raiders owner Mark Davis reportedly gave him to return to the Silver and Black as it begins the transition from Oakland to Las Vegas, questions lingered about whether he’d be ready to adjust to an NFL that is different from the one he left.

When asked if that’s been an issue, though, Gruden — politely, though with a hint of frustration — dismissed the idea out of hand.

“As a broadcaster, you know, you have to make adjustments, too,” he said with a smile. “But I’ve seen [the changes]. My brother [Redskins Coach Jay Gruden] is in the league. All of my friends are in the league. My coaching staff, they’ve been in the league.

“We tried to take ideas from Green Bay, from Oakland, from all over the country, the Rams, the Dallas Cowboys, and try to put together a schedule that hopefully, our players will tell you, has been beneficial to them.”

Time will tell if Gruden is right. The same is true for whether he’ll have to adjust to having Mack back in the fold — or to him heading elsewhere.

Read more on the NFL:

NFL teams are increasingly trying to avoid the preseason fate of Marqise Lee and the Jaguars

Jemele Hill, a vocal Trump critic, reportedly is leaving ESPN

After one hit ended his Redskins career, Kyshoen Jarrett coaches with hopes of a comeback

Todd Gurley says he’s living ‘everyone’s dream’ by being allowed to skip the Rams’ preseason games

Aaron Rodgers’s new deal: Packers won’t ‘nickel and dime me, and I’m not trying to screw them’