OWINGS MILLS — Robert Griffin III’s NFL career has been all about extremes, from megastar with the Washington Redskins as a dazzling rookie in 2012 to castoff by two different teams.

Now it’s a middle-of-the-road existence that Griffin seeks as his latest pro-football employer, the Baltimore Ravens, wraps up the preseason Thursday night. He’ll face the Redskins in his final audition as he attempts to convince the Ravens to carve out a roster spot for him as a backup quarterback behind starter Joe Flacco and in front of prized rookie Lamar Jackson.

Griffin, after a season out of the NFL, has drawn praise for his play this summer. There even has been speculation that the Ravens might be able to get something for him in a trade if they opt against having him on their season-opening roster. But the former NFL offensive rookie of the year said his aim Thursday is to impress the Ravens, not another quarterback-needy team.

“I try to just focus on the here and the now,” Griffin said Tuesday. “And whatever they decide on the back end is whatever they decide. It is about the team. And I would be doing my guys, my players and the coaches, a disservice if I was going out there trying to play to showcase for another team. I’m solely focused on being here and seeing this thing out.”

The Ravens generally have not kept three quarterbacks on their roster. But they might be persuaded to do so in this case if they believe that Griffin, not Jackson, would be the better option to fill in for a few games this season if Flacco gets hurt.

“I think Robert has done everything we’ve asked him to do and more,” Coach John Harbaugh said. “Everything he’s always been as a player — he’s back on his feet. He’s healthy. He’s in a new environment, new situation. He’s had great success. And then Haloti [Ngata] fell on him. That’ll hurt anybody’s career, right? I think he’s back from that, finally.”

It was on a hit by Ngata, the massive defensive lineman then with the Ravens, that Griffin injured his knee during his rookie season. He returned to the Redskins’ lineup but reinjured his knee more seriously during a playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks. His NFL career soon began to spiral downward, and nothing has been the same since. His Redskins career came undone amid injuries, controversies and disappointing on-field results. He then lasted only one injury-plagued season with the Cleveland Browns.

“I’ve got nothing but love for the Washington Redskins and their organization,” Griffin said. “They drafted me in 2012 and gave me an opportunity to play this game that I dreamed of playing most of my life. . . . I’m really grateful for that. If I get that opportunity to go out there and play against them, it won’t be any more special or less special. But I’ll always know where I started.”

Griffin, 28, now speaks like an NFL elder, talking about what he has learned from his youthful mistakes.

“I think I’ve proven throughout the preseason that I’ve learned how to protect myself while also still playing aggressively,” he said. “And I think that’s something I didn’t really do earlier on in my career. I was a little reckless. Everybody thinks they’re Superman. I had to learn that I am human. But there are some things that God has blessed me to be able to do that other guys cannot do, and I have to maximize those things. I think that’s where I’ve come along the most. Obviously the more you play, the better you’re going to get — recognizing coverages, making checks — and I’m just more comfortable doing those types of things, and I think it’s shown.”

He even has learned how to slide properly to protect himself at the end of a run, he said. That’s something that previous coaches, including Mike Shanahan with the Redskins and Hue Jackson with the Browns, urged him to master. These days, he speaks about offering self-preservation advice to Jackson, while acknowledging that Jackson probably will have to learn those lessons on his own, just like Griffin did. Griffin appears to have fit in well in Baltimore.

“I like Griff,” Ravens tight end Maxx Williams said. “Obviously he’s got talent. You can’t really take that away from him. He goes out there in preseason, he’s making plays. In practice, he’s making plays. He can run. He can throw. I love the guy. I love him in the locker room. He’s a great guy to talk to. He’s been around a long time so you can learn a lot of things from him.”

Griffin recalled being asked recently by a media member whether he wanted to go by his “RGIII” nickname.

“Some people associate some bad things with that,” he said. “And I don’t. It’s just who I am. And when I came into this locker room, these guys didn’t expect me to come in and be the first guy in, last guy out, do all the things that you would say a rookie would do. They expected me to come here with that moniker of RGIII and just expect it to be laid at my feet. So I think I’ve earned their respect by how I’ve come out and worked every single day whether I get all the reps or no reps, whether I get no preparation for the game and then I have to play most of the game. I think they’ve respected that.

“When I go in in the fourth quarter of a preseason game when they know that, ‘Hey, this guy has played a lot of football in this league,’ but I don’t frown upon that. I don’t look down upon that. It’s an opportunity. It’s a blessing to have that opportunity. And I think that’s part of why I’ve earned their respect, you know, aside from just being a cool guy.”

Yes, Griffin has seen plenty in the NFL.

“The thing I’ve learned is I just know who I am,” he said. “Being out of football for a year teaches you a lot about yourself. If I had just folded it and said, ‘You know what? I’m done. Made enough money. Played enough plays. Lived out my dream,’ that would tell me where my heart is. I didn’t do that.

“I watched the tape. I studied. I worked hard. I stayed in it. . . . I feel like the adversity that I’ve been through, from the highs to the lows, in the MVP talks to not playing an entire year . . . I’ve learned who I am. And I understand the type of player that I can be, the type of player I will be. Tom Brady is playing until he’s 41. I’m 28. I’ve got a lot of years left.”

