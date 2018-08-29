

Aaron Rodgers is now the NFL’s highest-paid player. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers, to no one’s surprise, has become the latest star quarterback to push the salary bar higher as the NFL’s highest-paid player.

Rodgers has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Green Bay Packers, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The extension is worth about $134 million, according to that person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced by the Packers.

The Packers declined to immediately confirm the agreement. The person familiar with the deliberations called the deal “basically” done and said it would be announced soon.

Rodgers, a two-time NFL Most Valuable Player, unseats Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan atop the list of the league’s highest-paid players. Ryan agreed to a five-year, $150 million extension with the Falcons in May. His deal surpassed that of Kirk Cousins, who struck a fully guaranteed three-year, $84 million agreement with the Minnesota Vikings in free agency.

Rodgers had two seasons remaining on his previous contract for salaries totaling $39.8 million. So he now is to make about $174 million over the next six seasons. The new deal includes a little more than $100 million in guaranteed money, according to the person close to the negotiations. Rodgers receives a signing bonus of $57.5 million and is to make about $80 million by March.

