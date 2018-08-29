

NEW YORK — As a brutal late-summer sun scorched the courts at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and for the second straight day an extreme heat policy afforded men’s players a 10-minute break during their matches, a sunburned 20-year-old rested his head in his hands and stated the thought on everyone’s minds.

“There is no fresh air. It’s like you feel like you’re playing in the desert, really,” a weary Stefanos Tsitsipas said after losing his second-round match during Wednesday’s afternoon session. “… I believe that the one that’s going to win this tournament is going to be the one that mentally is prepared for long matches in the heat and physically knows that he’s going to have to overcome difficulties.”

Ten men’s players had already retired over the first three days of the U.S. Open by the time Andy Murray stepped off the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium having lost his second-round match to No. 31 seed Fernando Verdasco, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Unlike some of his fellow ATP Tour pros, Murray didn’t need to retire despite temperatures that reached into the high 90s with 44 percent humidity and a stifling lack of airflow in the cavernous stadium.

But in his first major tournament since hip surgery in January, the inhospitable conditions wore down the Brit and he succumbed to Verdasco for the first time in nine years and just the second time in 15 meetings.

Murray had realistic expectations for himself entering the year’s final Grand Slam. He viewed it as more of a measure of his recovery status than a challenge to be won, and Tuesday night he left his first foray into best-of-five-set tennis since Wimbledon of 2017 feeling encouraged.

“The conditions … it was still extremely hot in there. Pretty challenging conditions. Certainly some of the toughest you’ll play in during the year,” Murray said. “To sort of still be doing as well as I was at the end of the match, considering the lack of kind of practice and matches that I’ve had, was positive.”

Wednesday’s match was the second four-setter in a row Murray played, shouting as usual at himself and his box for the entire 3 hour 23 minute match.

The 2012 U.S. Open champion looked gassed midway through the third set after having already sweated through one shirt, and he sat in his chair during a changeover gasping for breath with an ice towel draped around his neck. At various times, he bent over and rested his hands on his knees.

He took the optional 10-minute rest between the third and fourth sets but had to expend some extra energy there, as well. Murray said he emerged from a cold shower and saw Verdasco chatting with his coach and another Spanish player although players are prohibited from talking to their coaches or even looking at their phones during the break.

Murray told the tour supervisor himself, then complained to the chair umpire when he walked back on court.

“I had to tell them, because nobody knows the f—ing rules,” Murray said as they walked out to play.

Verdasco disputed Murray’s account after the match.

“I don’t want to say that he lie, but I didn’t talk one word with my coach or any one member of my team,” Verdasco said. “I know exactly the rule, and I don’t want to be the one breaking it.”

The heat policy enacted this week is an invention of the U.S. Tennis Association, as the ATP Tour leaves such decisions up to tournament supervisors, unlike the WTA Tour, which has a policy on the books that governs all tournaments.

This week marked the second time in Grand Slam history a heat rule had been enacted, and several players, including No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev and No. 30 seed Nick Kyrgios, expressed their dissatisfaction with the lack of consistency. Murray said a member of his team asked the tournament what the exact rule was and only then did he receive a sheet detailing the policy.

“We basically made [the policy] up today, right?” Kyrgios said Tuesday night. “Ridiculous.”

Murray’s complaints notwithstanding, the former world No. 1 moved well throughout the match, though his groundstrokes were not crisp and his serve rarely set him up for success. Verdasco hit 52 winners.

He had one last promising breath in the final game of the match. Leading 40-15 with a chance to break Verdasco’s serve and tie the fourth set at 5, Murray sent a shoddy forehand return sailing past the baseline and then a backhand return into the net. But he forced six deuces and saved two match points before the Spaniard finally sealed the match.

Verdasco, a two-time U.S. Open quarterfinalist, last made it to the final eight in New York in 2010. He advances to the third round to face the third-seeded Juan Martin del Potro, who defeated Arlington’s Denis Kudla, 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4), at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Murray heads home optimistic, having shown New York a glimpse of some of the fight that won him three Grand Slam titles. He called Tuesday’s match some of the best tennis he’s played since returning to the tour.

“It was a tough match for me physically because of the conditions and, you know, having played over three hours the other day. This is still quite early in the process for me,” Murray said. “Your body and things — like your hands, you build up calluses from playing a lot and never get issues with blisters and stuff on your feet and things. These are all things that your body sort of protects you against when you’ve been playing a lot. And when you haven’t, it’s just like little bits and pieces that come up.”

