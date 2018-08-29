

Zach Sieler is trying to make the Ravens’ final roster. (AP Photo)

As Zach Sieler walked through the hallways of his Michigan high school, a pair of coaches trailed about 10 yards back discussing the senior’s future.

One believed in the lanky player’s potential. The other didn’t.

The coach from Central Michigan looked at Sieler and saw someone who didn’t have the right build. He thought Sieler would max out at 250 pounds — large enough for just about anything other than a Division I defensive end. Jakob Gailitis, Pinckney High School’s head coach that year, disagreed, but that didn’t matter.

“You’re just not a college-level athlete,” Sieler’s dad, Randy, said coaches told his son. “You’re not good enough to play college football.”

Sieler’s college search was filled with promises, then broken promises. Phone calls, then silence. College coaches couldn’t envision how Sieler would develop and they certainly didn’t foresee that he’d become a Division II star, let alone an NFL draft pick.

But after walking on to the Ferris State football team, gaining 75 pounds and accumulating close to 60 tackles for a loss across three seasons at the Division II school, Sieler was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the seventh round of April’s draft. Now he’s in competition for a spot on the team’s 53-man roster.

[875 pounds of fish, 54 dozen eggs and a kombucha machine: A week feeding an NFL team]

Sieler visited eight NFL teams before landing with the Ravens. Unlike when he pursued a college career, Sieler said he “actually had a recruiting process this time.” With Baltimore’s final preseason game on Thursday, the Ravens will soon decide whether Sieler deserves one of the final spots in his position group. Sept. 1 is cutdown day, and the Ravens’ defensive line is deep.

At 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds, the rookie — listed as a defensive tackle — doesn’t look out of place at Ravens practices, but he remains relatively unknown. Sieler’s Wikipedia page has just three sentences, one of which repeats information already stated.

But after he recorded a sack in Baltimore’s preseason game against the Rams, Ravens Coach John Harbaugh told reporters, “Zach is definitely starting to flash.”

Sieler always wanted to make it to the NFL. But when he started college, fresh off the recruiting rejections, Sieler said that dream “didn’t seem practical.”

After a standout high school career, he ended up at Ferris State, where he could pursue his mechanical engineering degree and benefit from financial aid. Sieler’s recruiting had suffered from a lack of exposure while playing on a losing high school team that had coaching turnover, and his dad said his son’s spot on the Ferris State team resulted from “basically me begging the coach to accept him to come on as a walk-on.”

Sieler redshirted his first year and was injured for his second. He still hadn’t gained the size necessary to compete at his position, and Ferris State’s defensive line coach, Tesfa Smith, gave him a straightforward task: “If you can get in a size 42 pants, you can play for me.”

Sieler took on the challenge, and he and his close friend Derek Ash went to the weight room every weekday morning at 4:30 a.m. during the winter of 2015. Sometimes, Ash said they’d warm up in the hallway while waiting for Smith to unlock the door. Their competitiveness created an intense environment, and a few other teammates joined in, too.

Still, in the fall, Sieler was the team’s sixth best defensive end, and he would come into games only if Ferris State led by three or more touchdowns. But injuries to those above Sieler on the depth chart led to more playing time, and Sieler finished the 2015 season with 6.5 sacks.

The following winter, Sieler continued his work in the weight room. He started the 2016 season as part of a three-man rotation for the two defensive end spots, which quickly turned into a permanent role for Sieler with the other two rotating. That year, the school played in the Division II national semifinals, and Sieler was the conference’s defensive lineman of the year.

“After the 2016 season,” Smith said, “he literally looked like a kid that should have been playing in the Big Ten. Easily.”

Sieler dominated on defense again in 2017. He earned his degree in December, but retained one more year of eligibility under Division II rules. Still, he opted to pursue the NFL.

Leading up to the draft, businesses ranging from carwashes to restaurants to churches in Pinckney, Mich., posted good luck messages for Sieler on their signs. While Sieler watched from home, a couple hundred members of the community congregated at a lakeside pub. In the town, “Zach Sieler is everybody’s kid,” said Rod Beaton, the high school’s head coach who was the defensive coordinator Sieler’s senior year.

The Ravens drafted a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback (Lamar Jackson), a standout SEC tight end (Hayden Hurst), a few athletes who played in last season’s College Football Playoff and, with their last pick, Zach Sieler.

“It’s just a good rep [for Ferris State],” Sieler, his school’s first draft pick, said. “It’s a nice thing with showing in D-II we actually have some talents and abilities and trying to get our name out there.”

At the Hall of Fame game against the Bears, Sieler’s mom, Kym, said about 20 friends and family members made the trip to Canton, Ohio. When Baltimore played in Indianapolis, more than 40 came to support Sieler. Beaton has watched the two games that have been available in Michigan, and he showed Sieler’s highlights to Pinckney’s varsity team. Preseason games can lack meaning for veterans and fans, but for Sieler, they’ve served as part of his NFL audition. This could have been his peak. Or just the beginning.

“I’m emotional about the whole thing,” Sieler’s mom said, pausing to collect herself. “It’s been quite a ride.”

Read more on the NFL:

NFL teams are increasingly trying to avoid the preseason fate of Marqise Lee and the Jaguars

Odell Beckham Jr. agrees to contract with Giants to become NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver

Jemele Hill, a vocal Trump critic, reportedly is leaving ESPN

After one hit ended his Redskins career, Kyshoen Jarrett coaches with hopes of a comeback

Todd Gurley says he’s living ‘everyone’s dream’ by being allowed to skip the Rams’ preseason games