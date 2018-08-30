

Kyrgios could meet Roger Federer in the third round. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — In a turn of events that surprised exactly zero tennis fans, Nick Kyrgios is at the center of controversy in the second round of the U.S. Open.

The talented, enigmatic 23-year-old had just double-faulted away the first set to Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert on Thursday and was trailing 3-0 after a lackadaisical effort to start the second set on Court 17 when, during the changeover, chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani left his perch to have a chat with the Australian.

Kyrgios told the umpire he wasn’t feeling well and Lahyani responded, “Let me help you” in what many spectators including ESPN analyst Darren Cahill called an unfair pep talk. Kyrgios asked Layhani to call the trainer, but the No. 30 seed received no treatment when the trainer arrived on the next changeover.

Kyrgios rallied to win the second set, then blitzed Herbert in the final two sets to advance to the third round, 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3, 6-0.

The U.S. Tennis Association is looking into the matter. Kyrgios and Herbert have played once before, at Wimbledon in 2016. Kyrgios retired from that match down two sets to none.

Never seen this before. Umpire had to get out of his chair and beg Nick Kyrgios to start trying in his match. pic.twitter.com/nk9k56yTrB — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) August 30, 2018

Among things Lahyani can be heard saying:



"I want to help you, I want to help you."



"I've seen your matches: you're great for tennis."



"I can see that; I know this is not you."



An umpire giving a pep talk that correlates to a reversal in a match is *insane*, even for tennis. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) August 30, 2018

Lahyani to Kyrgios also: "I want to help you"



Not the first time we've seen Lahyani try to talk players into playing. Did it with Bernie and Gael too. Not sure if it's his role though 🤔 https://t.co/2LP8hxrr59 — Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) August 30, 2018

Read more:

Let’s talk about Serena Williams’s new look at the U.S. Open

Venus and Serena Williams are set to meet in the third round

U.S. Open accused of double standard after warning Alize Cornet for briefly taking off her shirt

Reviews are in — and the news Louis Armstrong Stadium is a hit