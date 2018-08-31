

Elena Delle Donne has a bone bruise in her left knee and remains questionable for Friday night’s Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals. (Tony L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne’s status for Game 3 of its WNBA semifinal game remains in considerable doubt, according to Coach Mike Thibault, who said hours before Friday’s game: “We’re preparing as if she won’t” play.

Delle Donne, who has a bone bruise in her left knee, participated only in the stretching portion of the morning shoot-around at Smith Center, where the Mystics are set to face the Atlanta Dream.

“It’ll maybe be a 6:30 p.m. decision,” Thimbault said.

Delle Donne is scheduled to undergo more treatment on the joint leading up to the 8 p.m. tip-off. Her knee was red following the morning shoot-around, where Delle Donne sat on the bench and watched her teammates practice before walking off the court with a limp.

She did not speak to reporters, except for the ESPN announcing team broadcasting the game.

The series is tied at one game apiece after Washington lost, 78-75, Tuesday night in Atlanta. Delle Donne left that game after suffering the injury with just more than three minutes to play.

Delle Donne said Tuesday night that she was “hopeful” she would be able to play Friday after jogging lightly in the locker room at McCamish Pavilion. The Mystics’ scoring leader only minutes earlier was clutching her knee while lying on the court, having planted her left foot and her knee bending awkwardly while dribbling toward the basket.

Reserve forward Tianna Hawkins is expected to start in place of Delle Donne if necessary. Hawkins averaged 12.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while replacing Delle Donne for four games during the regular season when the five-time all-star was out with a recurrence of Lyme disease.

Delle Donne has not missed a game this season because of injury and is averaging 26 points and 13 rebounds in three playoff games. She had 27 points and personal playoff highs of 14 rebounds and six assists before leaving Tuesday night’s game in which Washington failed to protect a nine-point lead with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter.