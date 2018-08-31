

Aaron Donald is now the highest-paid defender in NFL history. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File)

Aaron Donald, the reigning NFL defensive player of the year, has agreed to a massive contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams, ending his holdout and giving him the biggest deal ever for a defensive player.

Donald is worth the payday, as one of the most impactful players in all of football, and perhaps the most disruptive force in the NFL for opposing offenses.

Let’s take a look at the ways in which he is a game-wrecker from the defensive tackle position, both as a run defender and as an interior pass rusher.

Run game

When you study how teams look to attack the Rams’ defense, it’s clear to see how much Donald factors into gameplans. In the running game, just about every team looks to direct the ball away from Donald, because he’s too explosive and penetrates too quickly when the ball is run at or near him.

The Eagles here show a slightly exaggerated version of how most teams look to run against the Rams. They hand the ball off on a run to the outside, away from where Donald lines up. They use a guard to simply try to cut Donald off on the back side, allowing him to work slightly more upfield and prevent him from chasing down the run to the play side. The Rams know teams aim to do this, and that allows them to stack the side opposite Donald with more defenders to plug the gaps.

When teams do run toward Donald’s side of the field, they are often playing with fire and are lucky not to get burned.

<span class="mce_SELRES_start" data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;">﻿</span>

Here, the Redskins run a toss play to Donald’s side. They want to try to pin Donald inside with the guard and allow the tackle and center to pull around as lead blockers on the edge for the running back. However, Donald shows off his speed and quickness, bursting past the left guard off the snap and nearly managing to get his hand on the toss to the running back. Washington gets lucky on this occasion, as Donald couldn’t quite get there, but it was a matter of inches.

Play-action

Donald can dictate the direction of most running plays against the Rams, but he does far more than just that. When teams transition from run to pass via play-action, Donald can have just as big an impact.

On this play, the Redskins look to sell a run fake, away from Donald’s side, and throw the ball on a play-action pass. But Donald is quick to diagnose the play and transition from run pursuit to pass rush. With both the right guard and right tackle working to run Donald down the line and out of the play, Donald shows great strength and quickness to penetrate between them and generate pressure on quarterback Kirk Cousins, who ends up getting sacked.

Passing game

When it comes to the passing game, the most common way teams look to negate Donald is to slide the center his way and give the guard support from inside. No team wants to let Donald work one-on-one against the same guard for a series, let alone a whole game.

Here, Donald lines up outside of the left guard. The Cowboys have center Travis Frederick check the defensive tackle to his right, making sure right guard Zach Martin has him secured before peeling off and sliding toward the left guard to help block Donald. But even that half beat that Frederick takes to slide gives Donald enough time to beat the guard and penetrate inside, forcing quarterback Dak Prescott to throw the ball away.

But an issue teams have by sliding the center toward Donald is being left vulnerable to rushers on the other side. To make up for that, they will often keep a tight end or running back, sometimes even both, in protection.

It’s common to see teams use a running back in the backfield and a tight end in-line, as the Eagles have here. With more defenders in the box, it takes more effort to slide the center toward Donald and support the guard. In order for the Eagles to do that here, they keep both the running back and tight end in protection to secure the right side of the line while the center slides to help the left guard against Donald.

Plays like these show just how much of an impact Donald has on an offensive game plan. Not only is he still able to generate some pressure, but he forces the Eagles to keep two eligible receivers in protection, meaning there are only three receivers for the defense to cover.

Blitzes

This is where the Rams can complicate things even further for the opposing offense. Against four- or five-man rushes, the offense can afford to slide the center toward Donald and try to double-team him. However, when the Rams begin sending blitzes, it forces the offense to leave him one-on-one, or give the defense a free rusher.

Here, the Rams show a double A-gap blitz, which has become more and more popular around the NFL in recent years. Two linebackers line up in the A gaps on either side of the center, enabling the four down defensive linemen to kick wider and get better angles on their rushes. On this occasion, the Rams send one of the two linebackers, with the other dropping into coverage, but it still forces the Cowboys’ left guard to deal with Donald one-on-one. Donald wins that match up and gets a sack.

Sometimes, the threat of blitzing alone is enough to get Donald that one-on-one look.

The Rams show a blitz look, with potentially six rushers coming, but they only end up rushing four. The threat of a blitz is enough to draw the attention of the right guard and prevent him from sliding to Donald’s side, forcing one-on-one matchups for the center, left guard and left tackle. Like before, Donald wins his matchup and generates quick pressure on quarterback Carson Wentz, who does an incredible job to avoid the pressure and break the pocket to keep the play alive.

Donald is a nightmare for offensive coordinators to game-plan against in all facets of the game. He is someone they have to be able to identify and base their plans around each and every play. A player who demands that much attention is an incredible asset to a defense, making it easier for everyone else around them. There’s a reason he is now the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

