

Venus and Serena in 1998 after their first meeting, at the Australian Open. (AP Photo/Rick Stevens, File)

NEW YORK — Serena and Venus Williams face off for the 30th time Friday night in the U.S. Open in the latest edition of a rivalry that spans two decades. When two of the best women’s tennis players in history square off, there are bound to crazy records, dates and statistics to admire. Here are just a few:

1998: The sisters first played each other at the Australian Open in 1998. Venus, then 17, beat a 16-year-old Serena in the second round. The most recent time they played was at the Australian Open in 2017, when Serena won the final in straight sets.

17-12: Serena owns a 17-12 record against Venus and a 10-5 record at Grand Slams. She owns a 9-3 record when competing for a title. Serena has won eight of the past 10 meetings.

4: The winner of the first set has won all but four meetings.

22: Serena and Venus have met 16 times in a Grand Slam, but they don’t hold the record for most head-to-head clashes at a major tournament. That would be Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert, who met 22 times at Grand Slams in their careers. Navratilova leads the series 14-8.

23: Serena owns 23 Grand Slam singles titles. Venus has seven.

20: This is Venus’s 20th U.S. Open and 80th Grand Slam, which is the most of any active player on tour. Serena is playing her 18th U.S. Open.

6: Number of U.S. Open titles Serena Williams owns. She beat Martina Hingis in 1999, Venus in 2002, Caroline Wozniacki in 2004, Jelena Jankovic in 2008 and Victoria Azarenka in 2012 and 2013. Her six titles is tied with Chris Evert for the most in tennis’s Open Era.

2: Number of U.S. Open titles Venus owns. She won back-to-back championships in New York in 2000-01 when she beat Lindsay Davenport and then Serena.

7: The U.S. Open is Serena’s seventh event since giving birth to daughter Olympia in September last year.

91: Serena’s overall record at the year’s final Grand Slam is 91-11, the most wins among active players and the second most in the Open Era behind Chris Evert (101-12). Martina Navratilova is (89-17).

38: At 38 years-old, Venus is the oldest player in the draw. Serena is 36.

50: Venus is vying for her 50th career title.

Read more from U.S. Open:

Nick Kyrgios, again the center of drama, will face no-frills Roger Federer next

Frances Tiafoe falls to Alex de Minaur in second round at U.S. Open

Let’s talk about Serena Williams’s new look at the U.S. Open

Reviews are in — and the news Louis Armstrong Stadium is a hit