

Kyler Murray helped Oklahoma to a dominant 63-14 win over Florida Atlantic. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

So much for Oklahoma having a tricky — or even interesting — opener against defending Conference USA champion Florida Atlantic.

In a fashion that would’ve made Barry Switzer proud, Oklahoma hung half-a-hundred (plus six) before the Owls got on the board and rolled to a 63-14 victory.

Oklahoma enjoyed a balanced offense (316 rushing yards, 334 passing yards), averaging 10.5 yards a play. And the Sooners kept Devin Singletary to 69 yards on 18 carries and prevented Florida Atlantic from scoring until the closing seconds of the third quarter.

It was the Big 12 power’s first game since Baker Mayfield’s graduation after last season, and his successor was bound to get attention. But Kyler Murray’s day was truncated by the lack of competitive conditions; he was 9 of 11 for 209 yards and two touchdowns and was done before halftime.

In short, it couldn’t have gone much better for Lincoln Riley’s team, which gets UCLA and Iowa State over the next two weeks.

WINNERS

* Will Grier. That’ll work. The West Virginia quarterback, who missed the end of the Mountaineers’ season last year with a broken finger, was as sharp as ever in his 2018 debut. The senior smoked Tennessee for 429 yards and five touchdowns as West Virginia cruised to a 40-14 victory in Charlotte, N.C.

This probably won’t go down as a vintage Volunteer team, but those numbers (along with a 25 of 34 passing effort) will only fuel the optimism about Grier’s award possibilities — and that the Mountaineers could be in for their best season since joining the Big 12.

* Penn State. Survived in overtime against Appalachian State 45-38. Giving up 28 points in the fourth quarter won’t sit well in Happy Valley, but the Nittany Lions have plenty of chances to overcome an underwhelming victory at home. Their playoff hopes would have been reduced considerably with a loss.

* Dwayne Haskins. The Ohio State quarterback threw for 313 yards and five touchdowns as the Buckeyes blasted Oregon State 77-31 in the first of three games without suspended Coach Urban Meyer. More to the point: J.T. who? That’s an exaggeration, but Haskins did everything he needed to in his first game as the graduated J.T. Barrett’s replacement.

[College football is crazy, and we’re crazy for college football]

* Scottie Phillips. Phillips set a high bar in his first game at Mississippi. The junior college transfer rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries in the Rebels’ 47-27 defeat of Texas Tech. It’s only the 10th 200-yard rushing game in Ole Miss history.

LOSERS

* Temple. The Owls aren’t the first FBS team to fall to an FCS school. San Jose State beat them to the punch Friday with a stumble against UC Davis.

And Temple isn’t a stranger to having trouble against Villanova. It fell to the Wildcats in 2003 and 2009 and fended them off 16-13 a year ago.

That said, Saturday’s 19-17 loss to their crosstown foe is not an ideal start for a program seeking its fourth consecutive bowl appearances.

* Texas. The intrigue of the Longhorns’ opener against Maryland largely tilted toward the Terrapins’ tragic offseason and the matter of how they would respond.

But it’s still Texas, and it lost 34-29 largely because of its own miscues — from 102 penalty yards to a 3-for-15 showing on third down to (most glaringly) three turnovers in its last three possessions.

“A lot of people are going to want to say this feels a lot like last year,” said Texas Coach Tom Herman, whose team opened with a 51-41 loss to Maryland in 2017. “It doesn’t to me.”

It remains to be seen whether Longhorn fans, a group who collectively are rarely associated with patience, will readily agree about a game Texas led entering the fourth quarter and had a chance to pull out in the final two minutes.

