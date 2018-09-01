

Robert Griffin III remained on the Ravens’ roster after Saturday’s cuts (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

Robert Griffin III has made the Baltimore Ravens’ roster, at least for the time being.

Griffin remained on the roster as the Ravens trimmed it to the required 53 players for the start of the regular season by Saturday’s league-wide deadline at 4 p.m. The Ravens still could trade Griffin to a quarterback-needy team. But for now, at least, he is on the team alongside fellow quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens traditionally have kept only two quarterbacks, and Flacco, the starter, and Jackson, the electrifying rookie taken with the final pick of the first round of the NFL draft in April, were certain to be on the team. So Coach John Harbaugh and other team officials had to decide whether keeping Griffin was more important than using that roster spot for a player at another position.

The team’s initial determination was that retaining Griffin, the former NFL offensive rookie of the year for the Washington Redskins in 2012, took precedence. If the Ravens still have Griffin on the roster when they open the regular season next weekend by hosting the Buffalo Bills, it could signal that they don’t believe that Jackson would be ready to fill in for Flacco this year if a backup quarterback is needed.

[Robert Griffin III said he was ‘a little reckless’ on the field in his early days with the Redskins]

Jackson is likely to be worked into the lineup as a part-time, all-purpose player. Griffin potentially would get the nod as the fill-in starter if Flacco gets hurt.

Griffin was signed by the Ravens in April and is attempting to revive his NFL career after being let go by the Redskins and the Cleveland Browns. He was out of the league last season. He played well in training camp and during the preseason. He was withheld from Thursday night’s preseason finale against the Redskins, creating further intrigue as to whether the Ravens were sitting him to trade him, keep him or release him.

“I think Robert has done everything we’ve asked him to do and more,” Harbaugh said earlier in the week. “Everything he’s always been as a player — he’s back on his feet. He’s healthy. He’s in a new environment, new situation. He’s had great success…. He had a heck of a summer. He’s played very well.”

Griffin acknowledged the possibility of a trade this week but said he hoped to remain with the Ravens.

“I’m solely focused on being here and seeing this thing out,” Griffin said Tuesday. “And if it doesn’t happen and a trade happens or whatever comes, then you just adjust on the fly to that. But the coaches have liked what I’ve done. I know the players see me and tell me every single day they want me to be here. So that makes me feel good about not only what I’ve done but how I’ve grown and connected with them.”

