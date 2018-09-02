

John Harbaugh, left, and Joe Flacco seek to end the Ravens’ postseason drought (Don Wright/AP)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — When the Baltimore Ravens hired a little-known assistant coach from the Philadelphia Eagles, one who had made his mark overseeing special teams, as their head coach and then followed that up by using a first-round draft pick on a similarly low-profile quarterback from the University of Delaware in 2008, there was no way of knowing just how good those decisions would end up being.

John Harbaugh established himself as one of the NFL’s more successful coaches. Joe Flacco became a quarterback able to secure a $120 million contract. Together they have been the cornerstones of a decade filled with on-field prosperity. They took the Ravens to the AFC title game as rookies to begin a run of six playoff appearances in seven seasons. They won a Super Bowl, with Harbaugh prevailing over his brother, Jim, in an all-in the-family coaching matchup and Flacco being named the MVP.

But as the 2018 season nears, those celebratory times are becoming ever-more-distant memories.

[The Packers and their fans can R-E-L-A-X: The long-awaited Aaron Rodgers deal got done a week and a half before the season]

The Ravens are coming off three straight non-playoff seasons. Owner Steve Bisciotti publicly acknowledged that he considered firing Harbaugh after the Ravens missed the playoffs last season, a particularly agonizing near-miss caused by them allowing a late fourth-and-12 touchdown pass by the Cincinnati Bengals in the finale. Ozzie Newsome, in his final NFL draft as the team’s general manager before he steps aside after this season, traded up to take quarterback Lamar Jackson with the final pick of the first round in April.

The produce-or-else portion of their Ravens tenure has arrived for Harbaugh and Flacco.

Such is life in the NFL. The scrutiny is always particularly intense for the head coach and the quarterback, who receive more than their shares of the credit when all goes well and more than their shares of the blame when things come undone. Harbaugh acknowledged that harsh reality of the business when he was asked a question last week about the looming decisions to be made about the team’s season-opening roster and whether being sentimental ever enters the equation.

“Guys talk all the time about being a family,” Harbaugh said. “I think we have something that’s really pretty special here. I don’t believe it’s the same everywhere. People tell me it’s not. … But I would say that we care about our guys. Our guys matter to us. We love our players. … That’s how we are here. That’s the way we run it. That’s the kind of people we have, all the way up to the top. So that won’t be easy. Yet as far as the decisions that are made, no, there’s no sentimentality. It’s all about what gives you the best football team that you can have.”

[Bears’ trade for Khalil Mack was bold, and just what they needed to contend]

He wasn’t talking about the pressure that he and his quarterback face this season. But he may as well have been.

The Ravens seem to like their chances to get back into the AFC’s postseason field. Their defense is not as dominant as it sometimes has been in their most prosperous seasons, but it’s plenty good enough. The Ravens ranked 12th in the league in total defense and sixth in scoring defense last season.

The key will be whether Flacco and the offense can deliver. Newsome gave Flacco help at wide receiver by signing Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead. He provided help at tight end by using the team’s earlier first-round draft choice on South Carolina’s Hayden Hurst, although Hurst is expected to miss the start of the season after undergoing foot surgery.

Some observers have said they think that Flacco had his best training camp in years. The offense has had its moments on the training-camp practice field and in abbreviated appearances during preseason games. That will mean little, of course, if there is no carryover into the regular season.

“We don’t have a ton of time to sit there and think about all those things,” Flacco said during the preseason. “We’re here. We practice. We go get our bodies worked on. We have a walk-through. And we kind of repeat the whole schedule again the next day. And we just try to stack days on days on days, and we try to stack good days. … Maybe a week from now, two weeks from now, three weeks from now, you kind of look up after that time and realize, ‘Man, we’ve gotten better.’ So I just think we’ve got to keep that same mind-set, and things will work out.”

Flacco is coming off a 2017 season in which he threw 13 interceptions to go with 18 touchdown passes. His passer rating of 80.4 was his lowest in a season since 2013.

Enter Jackson, the dynamic playmaker from the University of Louisville. Jackson struggled at times this summer with his passing accuracy. Questions over his immediate readiness to thrive, if he is needed to play, have led the Ravens to keep Robert Griffin III, the former NFL offensive rookie of the year for the Washington Redskins who was signed in April, on their season-opening roster.

But Jackson’s on-field gifts have been evident, so much so that the Ravens are likely to incorporate him into the offense as a spot-duty, all-purpose player even while Flacco remains the quarterback. In the meantime, Jackson must learn to strike the balance between improvisational runner and pocket passer, particularly when it comes to self-preservation.

“Lamar is a grown man,” Griffin said last week. “He’s going to do what he feels like he can do. … I do have a lot of experience in this league, and we have a similar skill-set. So I try to get in his ear as often as I possibly can on some of those things. I think everybody has. But I think coming from me, he definitely hears it a little bit more. And there’s going to be opportunities where he gets out of something that you don’t think he’s going to get out of. And you don’t want to take that ability from him. But it is a 16-game season. Those hits do pile up. He’ll learn. He’ll learn to protect himself. That is something that he will have to master on his own, just like I did.”

Jackson is the future for the Ravens. But just when will that future arrive?

That depends, in large part, on how things go from here.

Read more on the NFL:

Everybody loves Jimmy Garoppolo. But does he make the 49ers a playoff team?

Fantasy football 2018: Experts draft analysis

Now Jalen Ramsey is going after Rob Gronkowski, A.J. Green and even Jimbo Fisher

The Rams are talented, volatile and a Super Bowl favorite. Can Sean McVay pull it all together?