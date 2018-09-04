Shay Kivlen sat in a room in Seattle Monday and fired up his PlayStation 4, connecting with an NFL wide receiver and hoping to honor a friend by playing a game of John Madden football. It was an exercise that was both familiar and foreign, fun and mournful.

Just over a week ago, Kivlen, a professional Madden gamer known on the competitive circuit as “Young Kiv,” was among the palyers attending a tournament in Jacksonville, Fla., when David Katz, another tournament competitor, opened fire at the GLHF Game Bar, killing Elijah “Trueboy” Clayton and Taylor “Spotmeplzzz” Robertson, wounding 10 others and then taking his own life.

Kivlen wasn’t there when the shooting took place. He had retired to his hotel room to take a nap after being knocked out of the tournament. Upon waking up, he turned on the Twitch live stream of the event and heard the pops of gunfire.

“The last thing that would have crossed my mind is somebody would have shot up a Madden tournament,” Kivlen said in a phone interview with The Washington Post. “I was just kind of panicking, trying to get a hold of anyone that was at the event.”

[Conspiracy theorists misidentify Reddit user as Madden shooter]

Eventually he got a hold of Hassan “Gos” Spall, another player who was hiding in a bathroom. Spall told him that Katz had started shooting and that he believed Clayton was dead.

“I was just trying to hold on to as much hope as I had when I initially heard what happened,” Kivlen said. “I was just trying to hold on to a sliver of hope, maybe that they were wrong.”

Spall also told Kivlen that before the rampage, the shooter had asked Madden game designer and former competitive player, Ryan Glick, where Kivlen was going. Unsure if Katz was still alive or if his life was in danger, Kivlen called the police and soon an officer joined Kivlen until situation was secure. He later discovered Clayton was one of the two people killed in the shooting.

[Shooting prompts cancellation of three remaining Madden Classic events]

“Elijah was one of my closest friends. I’d known him for about four-and-a-half years, almost five years,” Kivlen said, noting that they’d come up together as part of a growing competitive scene around Madden. “And I knew Taylor pretty well as well. I knew him for about three years, and we’d been at multiple events together.”

In an interview with ESPN following the shooting, Kivlen said he had been struggling to move on, unable to pick up his controller and play the game again. But Monday, with the help of another survivor of a tragedy, Kivlen began the process of healing, and in turn, helping others.

Cameron Kasky is a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., site of another headline-grabbing shooting this year. Kasky reached out to Kivlen and began planning a charity stream via Twitch, the Amazon-owned video game streaming platform, with some celebrity backing in the form of Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans. [The CEO of Amazon, Jeffrey P. Bezos also owns The Washington Post.]

[Colin Kaepernick continues to haunt NFL after Madden soundtrack gaffe]

“We were all kind of brainstorming who to reach out to,” Kasky said in a phone interview. “We thought it should be somebody from Florida, from a communal standpoint, and Mike Evans … this guy is incredibly nice and always wants to go out of his way to make the world a better place. So we reached out.”

I’m honored to participate in this fundraiser and show my support to the families of the victims in Jacksonville.



Monday 9/3 - 2:30 pm ET https://t.co/OG5OH0XGav pic.twitter.com/iGrVi8FUsS — Mike Evans (@MikeEvans13_) August 31, 2018

Streaming for charitable causes is a common practice in the gaming community. From 2012 to 2017, streamers on Twitch have helped raise $75,000,000 for over 100 charities. This includes streamers with a few hundred followers to Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, currently the most popular streamer on the platform, with over 102,000 subscribers and an average viewership of 85,000. And then there are bigger events, like Awesome Games Done Quick, which, with the help of 32,358 donors brought in over $2.2 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation earlier this year.

With Evans playing from the Buccaneer’s training facility in Tampa, he and Kivlen began playing Monday with the goal of raising $25,000 for the Jacksonville Fallen Gamers Fund.

During the live stream Kivlen kept his composure. The shooting from the prior week did not come up as he and Evans played. Instead, it was Evans complaining about how unrealistic Madden is when compared to real pro football. Kivlen laughed and appeared to be having a good time.

Mike Evans faced off against EA Sports Madden 18 Champion, @young_kiv, to raise money for the Jacksonville Fallen Gamers Fund. Their sole purpose is helping the families of those lost and injured during the Jacksonville Landing shooting.



📰 » https://t.co/8BsXCSdxcF#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/kxmNmXX3TT — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 3, 2018

“He seems like really nice and really down to earth. It would definitely be cool if we developed a friendship,” Kivlen said.

Kivlen demolished Evans, 43-0, in their game. But the more meaningful number was the $1,500 raised by the stream to help the victims and family affected by the shooting in Jacksonville. It was short of their ambitious goal, but a modest success nonetheless. Evans donated an additional $5,000.

Kivlen plans to continue fundraising via streaming after Clayton’s funeral service, set to take place on Wednesday, Sept. 5, in Woodland Hills, Calif. Clayton’s family has asked Kivlen to speak, but at the moment he hasn’t figured out what he wants to say.

“We came up together in the Madden scene,” he recalls. “So we made each other better players for sure, and then just being around his kindness and genuineness. I feel like a lot of his qualities, I noticed them, and they would rub off on to me. And I feel like I did similar with him. We definitely helped each other for the better.”