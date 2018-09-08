

Running down the highlights and foibles of the second week of the college football season. This story will be updated:

This is not what Arizona had in mind. It’s not what Kevin Sumlin had in mind. It’s not what Khalil Tate had in mind.

Indeed, it is difficult to imagine a rockier start for any new head coach this season than the one Sumlin’s off to with Arizona. An opening-week loss to Brigham Young was bad enough. A completely uncompetitive 45-18 loss at Houston on Saturday made things even worse.

Sumlin, who enjoyed plenty of success at Houston and then hit a ceiling at Texas A&M, seemed like an ideal coach to make the most of Tate’s presence after the Wildcats forced out Rich Rodriguez in January. Sumlin had unleashed Johnny Manziel on the SEC, and the Aggies remained interesting enough on offense throughout Sumlin’s time in College Station.

But through two games with Arizona, it’s been a mess. Tate, so electrifying last year, had eight yards on seven carries against Houston while playing the entire game with an apparent ankle injury. He also threw for 341 yards and two interceptions, completing 24 of 45 passes.

More to the point, Arizona is 0-2. Even with a largely manageable Pac-12 South schedule still to come, it’s not the sort of early impression that will endear Sumlin to Wildcats fans.

Winners

Duke: The Blue Devils gave up an early touchdown, then stymied Northwestern the rest of the way in a 21-7 victory. David Cutcliffe’s team is off to a 2-0 start, and with Baylor and North Carolina Central up next, Duke has a strong chance to be 4-0 heading into a late-September date with Virginia Tech.

Jonathan Taylor: If the Heisman race is a function of gaudy numbers and playing for a national title contender, the Wisconsin running back could be a factor deep into the season.

His outing Saturday in a 45-14 win against New Mexico: 33 carries, 253 yards, three touchdowns. His two-game totals: 51 carries, 398 yards, five touchdowns.

Still to come for the Badgers: The entire Big Ten West. Taylor rushed for 1,977 yards as a freshman. He could easily top that this season.

South Florida: While the Bulls didn’t put on a clinic in how to stop Georgia Tech’s triple-option offense, they did show a fine bit of resilience in scoring the final three touchdowns of a 49-38 victory over the Yellow Jackets.

That’s two victories over power conference teams in as many weeks for the American Athletic Conference (Cincinnati won at UCLA last week). The early returns suggest the American will again be the best of the Group of Five conferences.

Losers

Big Ten West: Northwestern lost at home to Duke. Purdue lost at home to Eastern Michigan. Not exactly the sort of developments that make Wisconsin’s road to the Big Ten title game look any more difficult.

Liberty’s punter: Yeah, this isn’t permitted:

Aidan Alves not only got himself ejected from Liberty’s loss to Army, he is a lock to appear in officiating videos for years to come.

