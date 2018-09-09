

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning the U.S. Open finals match against Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina on Sunday in Queens, New York. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic won his third career U.S. Open title and second major of the year, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3, on Sunday.The 31-year-old Serb, who won Wimbledon in July, now sits three Grand Slam wins behind Rafael Nadal for second overall and six back of Roger Federer for the all-time lead.

Juan Martin del Potro, 29, was attempting to win his second major title. The Argentine won the 2009 U.S. Open but had not reached a Grand Slam final since. He lost in the semifinals of the French Open earlier this year.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.