OKLAHOMA CITY — Sometimes the natural order of the college football universe goes upturned and then inverted, and the parched take a drink they’ve craved for an eon, and the objective amongst us can rejoice for them unless we are just sourpusses.

Sometimes, a team such as Kentucky can lose to a team such as Florida for 31 straight seasons for the fourth-longest such curse in NCAA history, can lose either in dour romps or in some of the most tortured ways college football can rummage around its diabolical kitchen and concoct, can lose by 27-14, 24-19, 38-28, 47-15, 35-26, 35-19, 24-20, 73-7, 42-7, 65-0, 55-28, 51-35, 38-10, 59-31, 44-10, 41-34, 24-21, 20-3, 49-28, 26-7, 45-37, 63-5, 41-7, 48-14, 48-10, 38-0, 24-7, 36-30 (triple overtime), 14-9, 45-7 and 28-27 in 2017 after leading by 13 in the fourth quarter. Yet the voluminous calendar pages falling away finally get to one where the sky turns blue.

“Obviously it’s hard to describe the feeling that I have right now,” sixth-year Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops said after Kentucky spent Saturday night winning 27-16 at No. 25 Florida.

Sometimes in the world, there’s a Kansas, and that Kansas can wander through the football desert seemingly halfway to eternity, losing 46 straight road games across almost a decade — road game after road game until, as Tom Keegan pointed out in the Lawrence Journal-World, road losses had occurred in 14 states with presumably only 36 more to go. Yet finally, when a running back named “Pooka” who was in the fourth grade when the streak began in 2009 rushes for 125 yards and 8.9 per carry, well . . .

“For our program, for our fans, for our stakeholders, it was really important that we ended that,” fourth-year Kansas Coach David Beaty said after Kansas spent Saturday afternoon winning 31-7 at Central Michigan.

Wait, one might have wondered. They have stakeholders?

On Saturday in college football, No. 2 Clemson reiterated its big-moment moxie as, for the second time during its fantastic four-year run, it nixed an opponent’s two-point-conversion attempt, this time when K’Von Wallace intercepted the excellent Kellen Mond for a 28-26 palpitation in Texas A&M’s harrowing road stadium, yet still . . . Kentucky and Kansas. No. 3 Georgia looked like it intended to follow up on its beastliness of 2017 by remaining beastly in 2018 in its 41-17 ransacking that bummed out the home fans of South Carolina, yet still . . . Kentucky and Kansas.

No. 10 Stanford demonstrated its capacity for gnarly defense when it permitted Southern California and its greenhorn quarterback TJ Daniels an ugly three points against Stanford’s 17, yet still . . . Kentucky and Kansas. Houston, all sparkling with Ed Oliver uncommonly alive along the defensive line, blasted out to a 38-0 lead against hapless Arizona, won 45-18, extinguished Khalil Tate’s Heisman Trophy hopes and kept Oliver’s going, yet still . . .

The parched drink.

That surmounted even Samford, the FCS team that spent the evening stirring up mad thoughts as it danced with lunacy at Florida State. It surmounted even a carnival of a game in Lincoln, where Nebraska Coach Scott Frost debuted ballyhooed, Nebraska fumbled twice early and trailed Colorado 14-0, Nebraska rallied to lead 28-20, Colorado trailed 28-27 and faced a late third-and-24 and threw an incompletion, Nebraska got a personal foul penalty and Colorado won 33-28 on Steven Montez’s pinpoint 40-yard touchdown pass to Laviska Shenault Jr. with 66 seconds left, after which Frost pronounced himself both “brokenhearted” and “proud.”

Kentucky and Kansas surmounted all.

On Saturday, Nov. 15, 1986, a day when No. 1 Miami (Fla.) won a game behind quarterback Vinny Testaverde, Kentucky plunked Florida, 10-3, behind 20-for-23 passing from Bill Ransdell and a defense which held Kerwin Bell to 7-for-24. It’s fair to say that nobody who left Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington that day went ahead and forecasted that Kentucky next would beat Florida with Ransdell aged 55, Bell 53 and, for that matter, Testaverde 54.

In between then and now came several of the more harrowing defeats available to those who subject themselves to this stuff. That includes Florida winning in 1993 on Danny Wuerffel’s jaws-on-the-floor, 28-yard touchdown pass to Chris Doering with three seconds left, even after the Gators had thrown seven — seven! — interceptions. It included Florida winning in 2014 by converting a fourth-and-7 touchdown in the first overtime after it appeared to have committed an unnoticed delay of game. It included Florida winning 28-27 last year even with a coach who would get fired weeks later and a deficit that would yawn at 27-14 with eight minutes left.

Just as it came to seem the answer to the riddle might be “never,” and as it became natural to assume that any Kentucky lead in a game with Florida would erode somehow, these guys in 2018 have the rest of their lives to savor Sept. 8 together. Terry Wilson, the quarterback by way of Oregon and then Garden City Community College in Kansas, threw two beautiful touchdown passes and ran for one. Benny Snell rushed for 175 yards. And, on Florida’s final gasp, which figured to yield some further Kentuckian horror to last a lifetime, Davonte Robinson found himself with a 30-yard fumble return for a tack-on touchdown.

It seemed almost too much, on the same day when the Jayhawks’ sudden glee owed partly to one of those recruiting decisions last December. Anthony “Pooka” Williams, a running back from Louisiana, had to decide between his original commitment, Kansas, and the rush of schools which had wooed him after he finished a senior season with 3,118 rushing yards, 37 touchdowns and 210 yards in a state title game.

“It was very close, very close,” he told NOLA.com at the time, “but I had to maintain my commitment.” That’s how he wound up with a bio at Kansas and one near-impossible line in that bio, indicating that he chose Kansas over “LSU, Mississippi State, Memphis, Nebraska, TCU, UCLA, Tulane and Louisiana Tech.”

You talk about a commitment.

When he tore off on touchdown runs of 20 and 41 yards, and got his 125 through the middle of Michigan, which would have been Kansas’s 15th state in the collection, he helped end a streak which began in 2009 with an unsuspecting win at UTEP. He did so against a Central Michigan team which last week had put a brief fright into . . . Kentucky.

All those stories might have succumbed to Samford. Through another wacko night in America, Samford led at Florida State by 13-0, 16-7, 23-14 and then 26-21 with 7:58 left. It forced us all to recollect that Samford goes by the nickname Bulldogs, that both Bobby Bowden and Jimbo Fisher played there, that it’s in Homewood, Ala., near Birmingham, that it plays in the Southern Conference in the sport’s second rung, that it made the FCS playoffs last year but fell to Kennesaw State, that its coach is Chris Hatcher, who once threw for 11,363 yards for Valdosta (Ga.) State.

At this brink of both 0-2 under new Coach Willie Taggart and unfathomable horror, Florida State went 82 yards in 11 plays for Deondre Francois’ 5-yard touchdown pass to Tre’ McKitty with 4:03 left. Samford reached the Florida State 41-yard line before suffering Levonta Taylor’s 63-yard interception return to cement a 36-26 escape.

After all, there’s only so much upturning of the universe we can comprehend in one day.