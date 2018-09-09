

Andrew Luck will be in uniform for the first time in over 600 days. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

The 2018 NFL season opens with important questions that may well be overshadowed by the playing of the national anthem. Will players take a knee, demonstrate in some other way or remain off the field during its playing, and will President Trump be tweeting about it?

Although the national debate over demonstrations to raise awareness of social justice and police brutality has devoured headlines the last two NFL seasons, there remains no official policy despite meetings between the NFL and the players’ union, and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins, the face of the NFL player demonstrations, says, “we’re just at the beginning” of a movement toward social activism that he now leads. In the opener Thursday night between the Eagles and Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia’s Michael Bennett took a seat near the end of the anthem after pacing in front of the bench for most of it.

The opener is unlikely to escape the notice of Trump, who was highly critical of Nike’s decision to use Colin Kaepernick in its 30th anniversary “Just do it” ad campaign. The ad appeared during the Thursday night NFL opener on NBC, prompting the president to wonder, “What was Nike thinking?”

Otherwise, the season’s first Sunday brings a number of compelling story lines. Here’s a look at a half-dozen of the biggest.

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will play in his first regular season game in 616 days. His shoulder, which took a battering behind a porous line in previous years, has been surgically repaired, Luck’s deliberate rehab completed. “I feel really good, and I’m really excited,” he said. “I feel like I’m in shape, I feel I can make all the throws that I need to. I’d like to think that I can keep improving as a quarterback, that I can keep improving as a football player, keep improving as an athlete — you know, I like to think this team will improve as we go through this season. But very excited.” Now, if only the offensive line will do its part to keep him healthy, starting with the 1 p.m. game against the Bengals.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in much the same position, playing in only his second regular season game since having surgery to repair the broken collarbone he suffered Oct. 15. This time, he’ll come in as the highest-paid offensive player in NFL history and he’ll face the league’s highest-paid defensive player in the Bears’ Khalil Mack in the 197th meeting of the teams in the Sunday night game. The score over the previous 196 games: Bears 3,377, Packers 3,377, and the Bears’ Akiem Hicks started the trash talk early last week.

Speaking of Mack . . . we’re about to find out if Jon Gruden is as smart as everyone thinks. He left the ESPN booth, signing a $100 million deal to return as coach of the Raiders, and he’ll have the oldest lineup in the NFL. Time will tell whether it works out.

Things are getting unusually ugly between some of the Pittsburgh Steelers and running back Le’Veon Bell, whose holdout, his agent hints, may extend past the opener. James Conner will start in his place and a strong game against the Browns in Cleveland, where the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon will make for a rainy day, might just help speed things along for Bell, who doesn’t want to play under the franchise tag a second straight season. Wide receiver Antonio Brown has his back, though.

We all we got, we all we need. Ready to roll whenever you get back with us, family ✊🏿 @LeVeonBell pic.twitter.com/ukPRUdoqe4 — Antonio Brown (@AB84) September 7, 2018

It’s a quarterbacks league, and in two of the biggest stories of the offseason, Kirk Cousins and Alex Smith landed with new teams. Cousins makes his debut with the Minnesota Vikings against the San Francisco 49ers and Alex Smith takes his place in Washington, facing the Arizona Cardinals. Smith’s replacement in Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes, faces the Los Angeles Chargers.

Remember how Jalen Ramsey of the Jaguars let rip with his opinions on seemingly everyone in the NFL? First up Week 1 is a test against the Giants and Odell Beckham Jr. Ramsey may have been largely — and backhandedly — complimentary to the wide receiver, saying that Eli Manning was only good because of him, but the Giants are likely to remember.



Travis Frederick update: The Cowboys’ center will miss the opener against the Panthers, and it is unclear when he will play as he recovers from Guillain-Barre Syndrome, an autoimmune disease that affects the nervous system. He remains on the 53-man roster, however.

Samuel out, Olsen questionable: Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel is out with what Coach Ron Rivera says is a “medical illness.” Tight end Greg Olsen is questionable with a back injury.

Olivier Vernon out: The Giants’ pass rusher is dealing with a high ankle sprain.

Chargers won’t have Bosa: Defensive end Joey Bosa won’t play as he continues to recover from a foot injury.

Alex Smith loses a target: Redskins wide receiver Maurice Harris is out with a concussion. (Read more)



