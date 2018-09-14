

Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis was arrested by D.C. police early Friday morning and charged with simple assault. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis, who holds the World Boxing Association 130-pound title belt, was arrested early Friday morning after an altercation in the District, according to D.C. police.

Davis, 23, and Ricardo Rodriguez, 25, of Silver Spring were charged with misdemeanor simple assault. Police said they charged them using criminal citations, ordering each to appear in court at a later date.

The citations allowed Davis and Rodriguez to be freed from the 2nd District police station shortly after the incident.

Attempts to reach the men Friday were not immediately successful, although Davis posted a message on his Twitter page that read: “I am ok. Please do not judge me off of the media..they gonna paint me a bad picture every time.”

I am ok. Please do not judge me off of the media..they gonna paint me a bad picture every time. https://t.co/egTgtCtW9u — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) September 14, 2018

A D.C. police report indicates the fight occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of M Street N.W., outside a row of clubs and restaurants.

According to the report, an officer witnessed Davis and Rodriguez arguing, and then “both subjects began fighting mutually by punching each other with a closed fist about the upper body.” Police said several observers separated the men, but one chased the other, and both were arrested.

[From 2017: Gervonta Davis is ready for mentor Floyd Mayweather ‘to pass the torch on to me’]

TMZ reported the dispute began over $10,000 spent at the Rosebar Lounge in the 1200 block of Connecticut Avenue, N.W, near Dupont Circle. Two officials with direct knowledge of the case confirmed to The Post that the fight was over a $10,000 bar tab.

A representative of the bar who answered the phone Friday afternoon declined to comment, saying management had told employees not to discuss the incident.

Davis won the WBA super featherweight title April 21 via third-round technical knockout of Jesus Marcelo Andres Cuellar at Barclays Center. He also was the International Boxing Federation 130-pound champion until getting stripped for failing to make weight for what was to be a title defense against Francisco Fonseca in August, 2017.

Davis is part of a stable of fighters signed to retired champion Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s Mayweather Promotions.

