

Eli Manning is sacked for a loss by Cowboys defensive back Kavon Frazier during Dallas’s win Sunday night. (Ron Jenkins/AP)

New York Giants safety Landon Collins made what amounted to a verbal challenge of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the week when he said that the Giants defense would be focused Sunday night on bottling up Cowboys tailback Ezekiel Elliott in an attempt to put the outcome into Prescott’s hands. Prescott replied by saying, “Challenge accepted.”

By late Sunday night, it also was mission accomplished for Prescott and the Cowboys. Prescott provided big plays both running and throwing the football, and now it is the Giants, not the Cowboys, who are facing an early-season crisis. The Cowboys prevailed, 20-13, in Arlington, Tex., to drop the Giants’ record to 0-2.

Perhaps those on the Giants’ defense should focus on their own offense. Led by quarterback Eli Manning, that group isn’t getting the job done following an offseason in which the team’s front office gave Manning a chance to keep his job at age 37.

It was Prescott and the Cowboys, not Manning and the Giants, who made the plays that mattered on offense Sunday night, allowing Prescott to have the final word in the week’s verbal back-and-forth.

“When I said, ‘I accept that challenge,’ we accepted that challenge, this offense and this team,” Prescott told NBC after the game. “So to strike early and to get it going, that was something that we all wanted to do. We wanted to attack them deep and attack them in the passing game. And Tavon [Austin] just did a good job of getting open and made my job easy.”

Prescott threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Austin a little more than a minute and a half into the game. That gave the Cowboys the sort of big play to a wide receiver that had been lacking in their 16-8 defeat at Carolina to open the season. It put Prescott on his way to an efficient, albeit unspectacular, passing performance in which he connected on 16 of 25 throws for 160 yards. He didn’t throw an interception.

Prescott also contributed 45 rushing yards. And he directed a 14-play, 82-yard drive in the fourth quarter that took more than eight minutes off the clock and ended with Elliott’s touchdown run to increase the Dallas lead to 20-3 with less than six minutes remaining. The game was essentially decided at that point, although the Giants managed to make things mildly interesting down the stretch with 10 straight points.

“Obviously it helps early when you throw a 60-yard touchdown,” Elliott told NBC after running for 78 yards on 17 carries. “But we weren’t hurting ourselves. We weren’t killing ourselves. We weren’t putting ourselves behind in the chains. I think we only had a couple penalties that one drive. The rest of our drives, we were able to keep ahead of the chains and get the ball moving and play Cowboy football.”

The wisdom of Collins saying what he said might be questionable. But what he said was basically on target.

The Cowboys are a run-first team with Elliott and their celebrated offensive line. Once opposing defenses gear up to stop Elliott, Prescott can contribute plays in the passing game and also use his improvisational skills to do his part. That was the Cowboys’ formula for success in the 2016 season when Prescott and Elliott were rookies. Things came unraveled last season in part because Elliott, after half a season of courtroom maneuvering, was forced to serve his six-game suspension under the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Prescott couldn’t make things work without Elliott.

“When you’re surrounded by good players like I am, and great teammates and great coaches that support you, you just go out there and you give your best,” Prescott said Sunday night. “I just try to be the best version of myself.”

These days, Prescott is trying to make things functional minus tight end Jason Witten, who retired to the ESPN broadcast booth, and wide receiver Dez Bryant, who was sent on his way and remains unsigned. That is likely to remain challenging. But at least the Cowboys evened their record at 1-1, putting them in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC East with the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins.

The Giants are winless through two games and already in chase mode. It’s not a promising start to the season for the Giants, who were in the playoffs two years ago but swiftly fell to 3-13 in 2017, temporarily benched Manning and then fired Ben McAdoo as their coach. They then hired Dave Gettleman as their general manager and Pat Shurmur as their coach and Gettleman opted against a rebuilding process. He used the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft on tailback Saquon Barkley rather than on a quarterback. He kept Odell Beckham Jr. and recently made Beckham the league’s highest-paid wide receiver.

That put the onus on Manning to make the offense effective with a dynamic rookie runner and a breathtaking pass-catcher at his disposal. So far, at least, it’s not working out.

Manning wasn’t terrible Sunday night. He threw for 279 yards and a touchdown on 33-for-44 passing accuracy and didn’t have an interception. But his offensive line did him no favors, allowing for six sacks while the Giants didn’t score a touchdown until the game’s final two minutes. Barkley had 14 catches for 80 yards in his second NFL game but managed only 28 rushing yards. Beckham was basically a non-factor, with four catches for 51 yards.

The Giants have totaled 28 points in two games this season. They’ve scored fewer than 20 points in 10 of their last 12 games, dating to last year. There is no Plan B at quarterback. There is no would-be franchise passer waiting behind Manning for his turn.

The Giants took a Manning-or-bust approach to this season. After two games, it’s not looking all that promising.

