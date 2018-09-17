

Who knew how to react after Kirk Cousins and the Vikings tied the Packers on Sunday in Green Bay? (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

When the NFL shortened overtime from 15 to 10 minutes for preseason and regular season games before last season, there were concerns that the move would result in more tie games. It wasn’t exactly a complete freakout, but there was some fretting. This is, after all, the sport of, “You play to win the game,” as former NFL coach Herm Edwards so famously said. Why spend more than three hours and go home without a winner?

Those reservations were not shared by the NFL rule-makers who proposed the change, or by the owners who ratified it in May, 2017. The move was made in the name of player safety. Members of the league’s rule-making competition committee didn’t want players to have to play what amounted to a five-quarter game on a Sunday, and then come back a week later — or less than that, in the case of a Thursday night game — and play again.

And besides, they figured, are tie games such a terrible thing? They do help, actually, when it comes to the complicated tiebreakers for playoff spots at the end of a season. A 9-6-1 team finishes clearly ahead of a 9-7 team and clearly behind a 10-6 team, for example, without everyone having to sort through head-to-head results and division records and conference records and so on.

[You don’t have to be very rough to rough the QB in today’s NFL. Just ask Clay Matthews and the Packers]

The entire issue never came up last season. There were no tie games in the NFL all of last season, and the concerns faded. It was a crisis averted. But that was only temporary. Two weeks into the 2018 season, there already have been two ties, with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns playing to a 21-all deadlock in Week 1 and the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers finishing with a 29-apiece draw Sunday at Lambeau Field.

“It doesn’t feel good,” Packers linebacker Clay Matthews told reporters after the game. “It doesn’t feel like a win. It almost feels like a loss. And I’m sure they probably share that same belief in the Vikings’ locker room just because both teams had a number of opportunities to win this game. … It doesn’t feel good. But I guess it’s better than a loss, if you want to be Mr. Optimism.”

The freakout over NFL ties officially can commence.

“Two weeks in the NFL and two ties,” former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi, now an NFL analyst for ESPN, wrote on Twitter. “[Overtime] rules need to change. Pro football should have a winner and a loser.”

[Maybe the Giants should have called out Eli Manning and their own offense, not Dak Prescott]

The NFL last had two ties in a season in 2016, when the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals played to one draw and the Washington Redskins and Cincinnati Bengals to the other. This is the first time there has been a tie in each of the first two weeks of an NFL season since 1971, when there was a Week 1 deadlock between the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos and a Week 2 draw between the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams.

The NFL put sudden-death overtime for regular season games into effect in 1974. There have not been more than two ties in any season since then, according to Pro Football Reference records. There were seven ties during the ’73 season, before the change. There were nine ties during the 1970 season.

In 2012, the league modified the overtime format for the regular season to prevent a team from winning with a field goal on the opening possession of the extra session. The change had been made for postseason games two years earlier. Under the change, a team can win with an opening-possession touchdown. It a team gets an opening-possession field goal, its opponent is given a possession with a chance to tie the game with a field goal or win it with a touchdown. If the teams trade field goals, the game proceeds from there in sudden-death fashion.

That format, combined with the shortening of overtime, could be a recipe for more tie games. If a team has a long opening possession and gets a field goal, for instance, its opponent might face a time crunch on its way to a potential winning touchdown and might have to settle for a field goal.

But this season’s two ties have been based in large part on kicking misadventures. Both kickers from the Week 1 tie, the Steelers’ Chris Boswell and the Browns’ Zane Gonzalez, missed potential game-winning overtime field goal attempts. On Sunday in Green Bay, Packers kicker Mason Crosby missed a field goal as time expired in regulation and his Vikings counterpart, Daniel Carlson, missed on the final play of overtime.

[Andrew Luck’s passing numbers weren’t dazzling. But for the first time since the 2016 season, he was the Colts’ QB for a win]

The Vikings also had their drive to their tying touchdown and two-point conversion late in regulation extended by a controversial roughing-the-passer penalty called on Matthews.

So it still takes a lot to bring about a tie in an NFL game. But those crazy combinations of circumstances have come together twice in two weeks. And if it keeps happening, the outcry is sure to get louder.

Read more NFL coverage from The Post:

The Patriots’ grip on the AFC is slipping, and the Jaguars are the ones prying it away

John Clayton: Five ways the Packers-Vikings tie embodies the start to this NFL season

Bills’ Vontae Davis retires at halftime of Sunday’s loss to the Chargers

The NFL belongs to Patrick Mahomes now