

Wide receiver Josh Gordon is headed to the Patriots. (David Richard/Associated Press)

The New England Patriots, continuing to look for help at wide receiver, have agreed to trade for troubled Cleveland Browns wideout Josh Gordon. Both teams announced the trade but did not reveal the terms of the deal.

The Patriots are sending a conditional fifth-round draft choice to the Browns for Gordon. The Patriots would receive a late-round draft pick back from Cleveland if Gordon is not available for a prescribed number of games, according to the person with knowledge of the deal.

The Browns announced Saturday that they would release Gordon on Monday. Instead, there was sufficient interest from other NFL teams for them to negotiate trade parameters.

Gordon had one catch, for a late game-tying touchdown, during Cleveland’s season-opening tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers after rejoining the team in mid-August. He’d been absent from the Browns since the beginning of training camp, reportedly to seek treatment for anxiety and mental health as he prepared to return from the latest of his series of suspensions under the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Gordon was inactive for the Browns’ loss Sunday at New Orleans. He reportedly showed up late to the team’s training facility Saturday and was suffering from a hamstring injury. That injury reportedly had been suffered at a promotional appearance. Gordon, 27, has played in only 11 NFL games since his breakthrough season as a second-year pro in 2013, when he had 87 catches for 1,646 yards in 14 games.

The Patriots are coming off a loss Sunday at Jacksonville and have been trying to give quarterback Tom Brady some pass-catching help. It’s possible that Gordon’s hamstring will be healed sufficiently to allow him to be available for this coming Sunday night’s game at Detroit.