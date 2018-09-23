

Carson Wentz makes his return for the Super Bowl champions. (Matt Rourke / Associated Press File)

NFL Week 3

Follow along here for frequent updates and developments from all of Sunday’s NFL games. Check back after “Sunday Night Football” for a look at the biggest moments and trends to watch.

Carson Wentz has impeccable timing with offenses going wild

Carson Wentz didn’t plan it this way, but he is returning to the NFL at exactly the right time.

Wentz, who will play in an Eagles game for the first time since tearing two knee ligaments Dec. 10, is healthy again at a time when the NFL is doing more to protect quarterbacks than ever before, with penalty flags for roughing the passer flying and quarterbacks putting up historically gaudy numbers through the first two weeks of the season — two not unrelated developments. A year ago, we were all wondering what constitutes a catch. Now, no one, including Aaron Rodgers, Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino, cares for the calls going against the defenders hitting quarterbacks.

“It’s tough man. It’s hard to really play defense now because … I understand they’re trying to protect players, but you know, you tackle a quarterback [and] they say you fall on top of them, putting your weight on top of them. They throw flags for all types of stuff,” the Rams’ Aaron Donald said. “It’s kind of hard to play the game of football now. It’s definitely tough on the pass rushers when they say you’re taking a quarterback down and you fall on top of them and it’s roughing the passer. Ain’t really much you can say, it’s just tough. I just don’t get it.”

[Scoring is up and quarterbacks are having their way with defenses. It’s just what the NFL wanted.]

The NFL has to be happy about this development, though. It keeps the game at the center of the sports conversation and draws viewers with offenses producing at historic levels and games going down to the wire. Twenty-five of the first 32 games have been within one score in the fourth quarter, which the NFL says is tied for the third-highest figure in NFL history through the first two weeks of the season. Twenty-one games have been decided by eight or fewer points, the third-most in NFL history through the first two weeks.

Yesterday, the NFL had an average passer rating of 105.1.



Aaron Rodgers' career passer rating is 103.9.



That should be the lead story on every analysis of the NFL right now.



There were 28 QBs playing:



16 QBs had a passer rating over 100.

21 QBs had passer ratings over 95. — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) September 17, 2018

Other stats are ridiculous, too. Over 50 percent of the starting quarterbacks (17 of 32) had a passer rating of at least 100, the most in a single week in league history, and there have been six 400-yard passing performances the first two weeks of the season, which is tied with the 2011 and 2013 seasons for the most through the first two weeks of a season.

[Enjoy the eye-popping numbers while they last]

Wentz expects an emotional day: “I just want to pick up where we left off last year,” he said last week. “We had a lot of big plays last year when we were in situational football. Third down, red zone, things we really excelled in last year. Those are things we want to keep building on. … At the end of the day, I, and really this whole offense and this whole organization, always have high expectations. We expect to start fast, play fast, be clicking.”

Do not mess with Ryan Fitzpatrick: Bucs quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has passed for more than 400 yards in each of the first two games and will try to become the first NFL player with three consecutive 400-plus yards passing against the Steelers on “Monday Night Football.” Hopefully, he’ll steal DeSean Jackson’s clothes for his postgame interview again. In the meantime, he plans to just “enjoy the ride.”

The NFL’s future looks bright: It’s Jimmy Garoppolo and the 1-1 49ers vs. Patrick Mahomes and the 2-0 Chiefs. Mahomes became the youngest quarterback in NFL history with at least six TD passes in a game, compiling a 154.8 passer rating in Week 2. With 10 TD passes already, he needs only three to pass Peyton Manning for the most in NFL history through the first three games of a season. Garoppolo hasn’t gotten untracked yet this season, either in reality or fantasy play.

How long had it been since the Browns had won? Sixty-four different quarterbacks started games and 47 won at least one game, ESPN’s Adam Schefter notes, during Cleveland’s losing streak that began on Christmas Eve 2016 and ended Thursday night.

A season on the brink: Six teams (the Bills, Raiders, Texans, Giants, Cardinals and Lions) are fighting not to fall to 0-3, a hole so deep that no team has climbed out of it to qualify for the playoffs since the NFL realigned into its current divisions in 2002.

In case you missed it: The Broncos’ Phillip Lindsay became the first undrafted free agent in NFL history with 100-plus scrimmage yards in each of his first two games.

Headline News

Injuries

The Aaron Rodgers report: Green Bay did not practice Wednesday and the quarterback missed practice Thursday. The team does not practice on Fridays, but Rodgers ran through a light workout with the team Saturday and is listed as questionable. That’s just a designation, though, because Rodgers, who is nursing a knee injury, is expected to play against the Redskins and followed the same schedule before last Sunday’s game and he played in the tie with Minnesota.

Fournette, Ramsey uncertain: Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (ankle) are questionable against the Titans.

No Dalvin Cook: Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring) and defensive end Everson Griffin (knee) will not play against the Bills. Buffalo defensive end Shaq Lawson will not play because of a hamstring injury. Running back LeSean McCoy (ribs), wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (knee) and cornerback Phillip Gaines (elbow) are questionable.

Philly needs running backs: Eagles running backs Jay Ajayi (back) and Darren Sproles (hamstring) will not play against the Colts. Tailback Corey Clement is expected to play, but was listed as questionable. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is questionable with a shoulder injury, as are tackle Jason Peters (quadriceps) and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (groin).

Josh Gordon’s debut? Wide receiver Josh Gordon was nursing a hamstring injury that helped lead to the Browns’ decision to trade him to the Patriots and he is listed as questionable against the Lions on “Sunday Night Football.”

Clowney in; Apple out: Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney participated in practice Friday and will play against the Giants after sitting out a week with back and elbow injuries. The Giants’ cornerback Eli Apple (groin) and defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle) are out. Both Houston and New York will be trying to avoid falling to 0-3.

Thomas uncertain: Seahawks safety Earl Thomas missed practice Friday and Coach Pete Carroll said he was uncertain whether he would play against the Cowboys. “We’ll see how he’s doing and make sure he’s okay,” Carroll said. “He’s got some other stuff going on. That’s what we’re working on. It’s personal. That’s why we’re not going to talk about it.”

Fantasy Football

ATS Betting Tips/Picks

