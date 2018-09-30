

Let us pause to appreciate Drew Brees. (Curtis Compton / Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Follow along here for frequent updates and developments from all of Sunday’s NFL games. Check back after “Sunday Night Football” for a look at the biggest moments and trends to watch.

Is it possible that a quarterback who has passed for over 70,000 yards and won a Super Bowl is underappreciated?

If his name is Drew Brees, we’re going to go with “yes.” Brees goes into Sunday’s game against the New York Giants in New Jersey as the NFL’s leader in completion percentage at 80.2 (the highest ever by a quarterback after Week 3) and in interception rate at 0.0. Last week, he broke Brett Favre’s record for completions with his 6,301st.

This week, he seems likely to pass Favre and move into second place on the career passing yardage list, trailing Favre’s 71,838 yards by 315. Next up after that is Peyton Manning’s record of 71,940, a mere 417 yards away. Brees has passed for 1,078 yards in three games so far.

“I hope there’s a lot more coming,” Brees said. “I think about all the people who had a hand in that. A lot of hands caught those passes. A lot guys blocked to make that happen. They all are a part of this.”

You’re forgiven if you overlooked Brees, though. He’s one of five quarterbacks who are on pace at the moment to break Peyton Manning’s single-season record for passing yardage. (The other four? Ben Roethlisberger, Jared Goff, Kirk Cousins and Ryan Fitzpatrick.)

Tampa Bay faces a test: Thanks to the play of quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, the Buccaneers have the NFL’s leading offense (473.3 yards per game), the leading passing offense (400.7 yards per game) and the leading passer (with 1,230 yards). This week, the Bucs’ Jameis Winston returns from his three-game suspension, but Fitzpatrick remains the starter, for now, after setting an NFL record with three consecutive 400-yard passing games.

Things escalate dramatically this week, though, with the Bucs traveling to Chicago to face the Bears and Khalil Mack. Chicago leads the NFL with 14 sacks and is fifth in the NFL in total defense, allowing 289 yards per game. In his first three games with the Bears, Mack has justified becoming the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player ever, with at least one sack and one forced fumble in each game.

Does anyone know what to make of the Dolphins? They’re hoping to go 4-0 for the first time since 1995 when they play the struggling Patriots in New England. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is 10-1 in his last 11 starts and is fourth in the NFL with a 121.8 passer rating. Miami will bring two of Tom Brady’s former targets, wide receiver Danny Amendola and running back Brandon Bolden, to town. “They’re going to do what they always do and get better each week,” Dolphins Coach Adam Gase said. ” … The records are irrelevant right now. It doesn’t matter.” As for New England, there’s a “good chance” that wide receiver Josh Gordon will play, the NFL Network reports.

Watch for roughing the passer calls: There has been pushback against the NFL’s overprotective rules about quarterbacks as the league sends the message that some players are more equal than others. Especially star quarterbacks, who are all but encased in bubble wrap by roughing the passer rules. Just look at what happened to Clay Matthews, who has been flagged three times in the first three games, and Dolphins defensive end William Hayes. He was lost for the season to a torn ACL when, according to Coach Adam Gase, “he was trying to not put his body weight on the quarterback.”

Through three weeks, 34 roughing-the-passer penalties have been called league-wide, compared to 16 such infractions at the same point in 2017. https://t.co/ndabEP8QSI — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) September 26, 2018

The 49ers’ Richard Sherman put it best, tweeting: “They don’t care about the rest of us getting hurt. Long as the QB is safe.” The Texans’ J.J. Watt added: “Roughing the passer calls are absolutely out of control.” Even some members of management hate it. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas that the rule has altered the NFL “as much as any one [rule] I have seen make a change from our past.”

Here's the William Hayes injury Adam Gase is talking about. Starts to bring Carr down, kicks his right leg out to avoid full weight on the QB, right knee bends at a bad angle. pic.twitter.com/mppooobEp2 — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) September 24, 2018

The rule isn’t likely to change, but don’t be surprised if it’s applied differently going forward, the Post’s Mark Maske reports.

First day of school: Two prized rookie quarterbacks will make their first starts, with Baker Mayfield (the No. 1 overall pick) and the Browns facing the Oakland Raiders and Josh Rosen (the 10th overall pick) and the Arizona Cardinals playing the Seattle Seahawks.

Hello, byes: Bye weeks begin, with the Panthers and Redskins the first teams taking a breather. D.J. Swearinger, among others, isn’t thrilled to get a week off so early in the season.



Injury News

Fournette to play? The Jets sure think Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette will return from a hamstring injury.

Rodgers, Cobb questionable vs. Bills: Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring) is given a 50-50 chance of playing against the Bills and quarterback Aaron Rodgers, of course, is nursing a knee injury. He’s listed as questionable, but he practiced Thursday, an improvement over the previous two weeks, and you know he’ll play.

Watching Tate: Lions wide receiver Golden Tate turned up on the injury report with a hip injury after practicing Wednesday and Thursday.

49ers’s RBs are hurting: Matt Breida dodged a serious, non-contact knee injury and is listed as questionable, despite practicing fully Thursday and Friday. Alfred Morris also has a knee injury, a surprise addition to the injury report.

Freeman out: The Falcons’ Devonta Freeman remains out with a knee injury.

Allen uncertain: Wideout Keenan Allen is questionable with a knee injury.

Ailing Eagles: Jay Ajayi (back) is expected to play against the Titans, but Darren Sproles (hamstring) will not. Alshon Jeffery’s status is uncertain; he missed some time during the week with an illness.

Mixon out: Bengals running back Joe Mixon is out with a knee injury; wide receiver A.J. Green should be a go despite his pelvis injury.

McCoy says he’s a go: Bills running back LeSean McCoy said last week he will play against the Packers.



Fantasy football advice

