Quinton Dunbar ends Falcons’ threat with an interception: Atlanta looked poised to add to its 7-0 lead on its second possession, marching into Redskins territory with a mix of runs and passes, until the Falcons’ offense made a rare mistake. Matt Ryan’s pass intended for rookie Calvin Ridley floated into the arms of Redskins cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who missed the last two games with an injury, at the Washington nine-yard line. The interception was Ryan’s third of the season and only Atlanta’s fifth turnover of the year. (Falcons 7, Redskins 0, 1:14 1st Quarter)

Josh Doctson drop ends Washington’s second drive: Morgan Moses’s holding penalty set the Redskins back, but they should’ve moved the chains when Alex Smith found Josh Doctson just beyond the line to gain. One problem: Doctson dropped the ball. It was the wide receiver’s second drop in the series and it was followed by Tress Way’s second punt of the game. (Falcons 7, Redskins 0, 6:28 1st Quarter)

Another injury along the Redskins’ offensive line: For the second consecutive drive, a Washington offensive lineman had to helped off the field. This time, it was right tackle Morgan Moses, who was called for holding and had his leg rolled up on by teammate Tony Bergstrom on the same play. Talk about a double-whammy. With Trent Williams already out after undergoing thumb surgery, the Redskins’ offensive line is danger of being every bit as depleted as last season. Geron Christian Sr. entered the game in place of Moses. (Falcons 7, Redskins 0, 8:01 1st Quarter)

Shawn Lauvao is questionable to return: As cameras showed Lauvao being taken to the locker room in a wheelchair, Fox’s Pam Oliver reported that the left guard’s return was questionable. (Falcons 7, Redskins 0, 8:56 1st Quarter)

Falcons strike first on 39-yard touchdown pass: Tevin Coleman capped a seven-play, 81-yard drive with a 39-yard touchdown reception to give Atlanta the early lead in Landover. Mohamed Sanu, who had a 12-yard reception on third down earlier in the drive, made the key block on Coleman’s catch-and-run. The Falcons entered the game second in the NFL in third-down conversion percentage and were 2 for 2 on their first possession, including a 24-yard completion from Matt Ryan to Austin Hooper on third-and-seven. The Redskins are 0-2 when their opponent scores first this season. (Falcons 7, Redskins 0, 9:46 1st Quarter)

Redskins off to an inauspicious start: The Falcons won the toss and deferred, giving the Redskins the ball first. After a four-yard run by Adrian Peterson on first down, a questionable holding penalty on Shawn Lauvao negated a completion to Jordan Reed that would’ve moved the chains. On the next play, Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett bull-rushed Lauvao and sacked Alex Smith for a loss of nine. To make matters worse, Lauvao was injured on the play and replaced by Tony Bergstrom. After Washington picked up nine yards on a screen pass to Maurice Harris on third-and-long, Tress Way boomed a 62-yard punt. (Redskins 0, Falcons 0, 13:34 1st Quarter)

Pregame notes

There aren’t any surprises among the list of Redskins inactives. Cornerback Quinton Dunbar and wide receiver Paul Richardson Jr. are both active after appearing on the injury report this week.

The FedEx Field turf is looking nice for early November.

It’s Salute to Service Day in Landover.

Preview

Washington Redskins (5-2) vs. Atlanta Falcons (3-4)

Kickoff: 1 p.m., FedEx Field

TV: Fox | Radio: 630, 980 AM; 92.7, 94.3, 105.9 FM

Line: Redskins by 2

During their three-game winning streak, the Redskins have run the ball effectively with Adrian Peterson, forced turnovers and limited their opponents’s top offensive weapons. All three of those tasks could be a little more difficult against the Falcons, who look to get back to .500 after starting 1-4.

Redskins all-pro left tackle Trent Williams, a key component of Washington’s eighth-ranked rushing attack, will miss the game after undergoing thumb surgery. Ty Nsekhe will start in his place. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has been among the best in the league in taking care of the ball this season, with 15 touchdowns against only two interceptions. Defensively, Washington bolstered its secondary by trading for Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix on Tuesday. Clinton-Dix and his new teammates will have their hands full against the NFL’s third-ranked passing offense, led by Ryan and wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.

