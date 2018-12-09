

Adrian Peterson scores a touchdown against the Giants in Week 8. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

This post will be updated throughout Sunday’s game.

Pregame updates

Matt Ioannidis is active for the Redskins after missing Monday’s loss to the Eagles. Injuries along the offensive line have forced Redskins Coach Jay Gruden to get creative. Tackles Austin Howard and Ty Nsekhe will start at right and left guard, respectively. Gruden said he might rotate guards throughout the game.

Ty Nsekhe and Austin Howard will start at left and right guard. Gruden goes with the big package. #Redskins — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) December 9, 2018

Preview

Washington Redskins (6-6) vs. New York Giants (4-8)

Kickoff: 1 p.m., FedEx Field

TV: Fox | Radio: 630, 980 AM; 92.7, 94.3, 105.9 FM

Line: Giants by 3

After losing quarterbacks Alex Smith and Colt McCoy to broken legs in the span of three weeks, the Redskins turn to Mark Sanchez to keep their fading playoff hopes alive against the resurgent Giants. Sanchez, who completed 13 of 21 passes for 100 yards in relief of McCoy on Monday, will be making his first start since Week 17 of the 2014 season on Sunday at FedEx Field. Look for the Redskins to lean heavily on running back Adrian Peterson, who ran for a season-high 149 yards and scored two touchdowns against the Giants in October.

The Redskins received some good news on Saturday when the Giants announced that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will miss Sunday’s game with a bruised quad. Washington’s defense will still have to contend with rookie running back Saquon Barkley, who has eclipsed 100 yards rushing in three straight games. The Redskins limited Barkley to 38 yards on the ground in the teams’ first meeting, but Washington’s run defense hasn’t been the same since that game.

[NFL Week 14: Cowboys, Eagles look to clarify NFC East picture]

The fortunes of both teams have changed dramatically since Washington’s 20-13 win at MetLife Stadium in Week 8. The Redskins have lost four of five to fall out of first-place in the NFC East, while the Giants have resembled a professional football team in winning three of four, including last week’s overtime triumph against the Bears. Washington is looking for its first regular season sweep of New York since 2011.

