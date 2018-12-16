

It’s not so much the new coach (Joe Philbin) as the veteran quarterback (Aaron Rodgers) who will determine whether the Packers make the playoffs. (Mike Roemer / Associated Press)

NFL Week 15

Follow along here for frequent updates and developments from all of Sunday’s NFL games. Check back after “Sunday Night Football” for a look at the biggest moments and trends to watch.

The NFL’s playoff picture continues to come into focus, even if parts of that picture look a little odd.

The first of two weekends of Saturday games delivered unto us … a Cleveland Browns team that’s still alive for a playoff berth? More on the Saturday games follows below, but first let’s look at Sunday.

The unlikeliest candidate for the second NFC wild-card berth may just be the Green Bay Packers. They might have gotten their coach fired, but they’ve actually been trending upward.

For their part, winning out is doable for the Packers. As quarterback Aaron Rodgers predicted, they need to win out and hope for help elsewhere, but the playoffs are possible despite the 5-7-1 record. Beating the Jets and Lions in Week 16 and 17 seems more than plausible. Now, if they can just get past those pesky Bears in Chicago … note that Rodgers has thrown one pick this season and the Bears defense has 25.

“I’m aware of what the scores are,” Rodgers (16-4 as a starter against Chicago) told reporters last week. “There’s been a number of games that needed to go our way, and they have all gone our way. So hopefully that continues.” Reminded that crazy things have happened before, he added, “Maybe not as crazy as this would be.”

Pats vs. Steelers: One of the other marquee games features the Steelers and Patriots, with both teams trying to rebound from awful losses (New England in the Miami Miracle and Pittsburgh in Oakland). The Patriots may be 9-4, but here’s why it especially matters: The Patriots have never gotten to a Super Bowl without a first-round bye. The numbers Sunday would seem to favor Brady, who is 8-2 vs. Ben Roethlisberger and has won six times at Heinz Field.

Heading into Sunday’s early games, here are the playoff standings:

AFC

1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-3)

2. Houston Texans (10-4 after victory Saturday over Jets)

3. New England Patriots (9-4, at Steelers)

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5-1, vs. Patriots)

5. Los Angeles Chargers (11-3)

6. Baltimore Ravens (7-6, vs. Buccaneers)

Hanging in there:

Miami Dolphins (7-6, at Vikings)

Indianapolis Colts (7-6, vs. Cowboys)

Tennessee Titans (7-6, at Giants)

Cleveland Browns (6-7-1 after beating Broncos on Saturday)

Denver Broncos (6-8)

NFC

1. New Orleans Saints (11-2, at Panthers on Monday)

2. Los Angeles Rams (11-2, vs. Eagles)

3. Chicago Bears (9-4, vs. Packers)

4. Dallas Cowboys (8-5, at Colts)

5. Seattle Seahawks (8-5, at 49ers)

6. Minnesota Vikings (6-6-1, vs. Dolphins)

Hanging in there:

Carolina Panthers (6-7, vs. Saints on Monday)

Philadelphia Eagles (6-7, at Rams)

Washington Redskins (6-7, at Jaguars)

Green Bay Packers (5-7-1, at Bears)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-8, at Ravens)

New York Giants (5-8, vs. Titans)

Detroit Lions (5-8, at Bills)

Atlanta Falcons (4-9, vs. Cardinals)

The playoffs may look different: There may well be a new crop of quarterbacks when the playoffs start. Spotrac notes that, of the top 10 highest-paid quarterbacks, only one is really in position to be playing in January.

How ’bout them Browns: The Browns are 4-2 under interim coach Gregg Williams, beating the Broncos 17-16 in an odd game that left both head coaches’ decisions under fire. Denver Coach Vance Joseph is being second-guessed for going for a field goal that left the team a point behind Cleveland and counting on the Broncos to get the ball back with around 2 minutes left. Except the Browns stopped the drive for a game-winning field goal with a fourth-down sack by Jabrill Peppers. The Browns ended up facing a fourth-and-one quandary of their own at the Denver 10-yard line in the final two minutes, with the Broncos out of timeouts. Williams placed his faith in his offense, hoping for a first down that would have allowed the Browns to run out the clock. It would have worked when the Broncos were called for being offside — except Williams had called a timeout. On the reprieve, the Broncos tackled Nick Chubb for a two-yard loss on fourth down.

Texans top Jets: Sam Darnold put together his best game of the season, passing for 253 yards and two touchdowns in the Jets’ 29-22 loss to the Texans. Despite being sacked six times, Deshaun Watson passed for 294 yards and two touchdowns (with DeAndre Hopkins catching 10 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns) as Houston remains in the running for a playoff bye.



