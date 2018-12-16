

Josh Johnson dives for a first down against the Giants. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Washington Redskins (6-7) at Jacksonville Jaguars (4-9)

Kickoff: 1 p.m., TIAA Bank Field

TV: CBS | Radio: 630, 980 AM; 92.7, 94.3, 105.9 FM

Line: Jaguars by 7.5

Making his first start since 2011, quarterback Josh Johnson will look to keep the Redskins’ playoff hopes alive against the disappointing and offensively challenged Jaguars. Johnson, who last started a game in 2011, will become Washington’s fourth different starting quarterback in the last five weeks. Despite losing four straight, the Redskins are only a half-game out of the NFC’s final wild card spot.

Cody Kessler will make his third consecutive start at quarterback for Jacksonville, which has managed 15 points in its last two games. The Jaguars rode their dominating defense and running back Leonard Fournette to an appearance in the AFC championship game last season, but Fournette has missed six games due to injury and another game due to suspension for fighting this year. The Jaguars rank sixth in total defense, and they shut out the Colts two weeks ago, but they’ve forced only 14 turnovers after finishing second in the league with 33 takeaways in 2017. Expect points to be at a premium Sunday; the over/under opened at 36 points, the lowest total in six years.

This post will be updated throughout the game.

