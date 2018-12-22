

Josh Johnson and Dustin Hopkins celebrate after last week’s win over the Jaguars. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

Washington Redskins (7-7) vs. Tennessee Titans (8-6)

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m., Nissan Stadium

TV: NBC 4, NFL Network | Radio: 630, 980 AM; 92.7, 94.3, 105.9 FM

Line: Titans by 10

The Redskins look to improve their fading playoff hopes with an upset victory when they visit the Titans in Nashville on Saturday. Quarterback Josh Johnson, who earned his first career win in Sunday’s 16-13 triumph over the Jaguars, faces a Tennessee defense coming off a shutout of the Giants and that ranks second in the NFL in points allowed (18.1 per game). Johnson will be without several of his primary pass-catchers, with wide receiver Maurice Harris and tight ends Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis all having been ruled out. Expect Washington to lean heavily on running back Adrian Peterson, who struggled to find running room against Jacksonville until the game’s final drive.

Redskins playoff scenarios: Two wins and a Kirk Cousins loss punch Washington’s ticket

Defensively, the Redskins’ biggest challenge will be containing running back Derrick Henry. The former Alabama star has rushed for 408 yards and six touchdowns in the Titans’ last two games. Washington limited Cody Kessler to 57 passing yards last week, and while Marcus Mariota has a mediocre 11-to-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio, Tennessee’s quarterback is a step up from Kessler. The Titans, who are fighting for their own playoff lives, have won three straight and are 5-1 at home this year.

This post will be updated throughout Saturday’s game.

Pregame reading:

Josh Johnson has Redskins believing: ‘What do we really have to lose?’

Redskins-Titans matchups: Five potential keys to Saturday’s game

Redskins will be without several of their top pass-catchers against Titans

In a Redskins season of wild swings, Jay Gruden continues to stay the course

Redskins’ Trent Williams and Ryan Kerrigan selected to 2019 Pro Bowl

Tress Way didn’t make the Pro Bowl, but the Redskins punter is having an historic season

Derrius Guice rocked a Santa beard and made a bunch of kids’ days on hospital visit

Redskins put Montae Nicholson on reserve list after assault charge, ending his season

How the Redskins’ new long snapper met his Olympic gold medalist wife

Colt McCoy says he is still hopeful about playing in the Redskins’ finale versus the Eagles