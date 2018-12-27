

Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks pursuing Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in Week 11. (AP Photo/David Banks, File)

The final weekend of the NFL’s regular season has plenty at stake. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots and Houston Texans all have a chance at home-field advantage. The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers are also battling for the top of the AFC North.

In the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears can clinch a first-round bye with a win, while the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles are each looking to earn the last playoff spot in the conference.

[The Ravens should win the AFC North, and could make a deep playoff run]

Prime pick success rate: 14-21-1

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (-4.5)

Pick: Chicago Bears +4.5

Minnesota needs to find a way to neutralize defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and outside linebacker Khalil Mack to get a shot at the playoffs. Hicks helped slow down the Vikings run game in Week 11, making a team-high five stops at or behind the line of scrimmage in that game in addition to one sack and four quarterback hurries. Mack, who has been dominant for the Bears since they traded for him in early September, had five total pressures on quarterback Kirk Cousins in that matchup. He also has 12.5 sacks for the year.

When Cousins is pressured, his passer rating drops from 110.1 to 82.9, roughly the difference between an MVP candidate like Patrick Mahomes to Blake Bortles, who was benched by the Jacksonville Jaguars in favor of Cody Kessler earlier this season.

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (-10)

Pick: Los Angeles Rams -10

Even though the Rams are considering holding star running back Todd Gurley out of his second-consecutive game, the 49ers will still find it difficult to muster a victory in the last game of the season.

Free agent signing C.J. Anderson had a solid game as Gurley’s stand in last week, carrying the ball 20 times for 167 yards and a touchdown and until the 49ers show they can score points of their own (they score 1.8 points per drive, 23rd in the NFL this year) or stop opponents from doing the same (allow 2.2 points per drive, 24th) it’s hard to get on board with an upset.

***

The games above represent my best plays of the week because my analysis shows the point spreads are divergent from what I expect to happen once the teams take the field. One reason the house wins so often is because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. This makes trying to pick every single NFL game something of a fool’s errand. The odds should be in my favor in the games above, which is why I think they’re worth a bet. Below you’ll find our chart predicting the betting edge for every game.

Note: Some of the games below don’t take into account injuries or teams resting players for the playoffs.

Read more from The Post:

ESPN touts higher “Monday Night Football” ratings despite reported Christmas Eve tumble

‘Dodged a bullet!’: LeBron James says he is day-to-day with groin injury

Redskins shake up business operations, ousting Brian Lafemina and three deputies

He runs one amateur football game per year. He makes more than $1 million.