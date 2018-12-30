

Adrian Peterson ran for a 90-yard touchdown in the Redskins’ Week 13 loss to the Eagles. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Washington Redskins (7-8) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m., FedEx Field

TV: Fox | Radio: 630, 980 AM; 92.7, 94.3, 105.9 FM

Line: Eagles by 6

Eliminated from playoff contention, the Washington Redskins look to play spoiler in Sunday’s regular season finale in Landover. A win over the Philadelphia Eagles in front of what figures to be a healthy contingent of Philly fans would end the defending Super Bowl champions’ year. The Eagles need a win and some help in the form of a Chicago Bears win over the Minnesota Vikings to qualify for the postseason. Otherwise, Kirk Cousins and Minnesota will claim the NFC’s final wild card spot.

The Eagles won this season’s first meeting with the Redskins on “Monday Night Football” in Week 13, but both teams enter the rematch with different quarterbacks. Colt McCoy fractured his leg in the loss at Philadelphia and gave way to Mark Sanchez, who was replaced by Josh Johnson in the second half the following week. Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending injury at Dallas in the Eagles’ next game, putting Philadelphia’s fading playoff hopes in the hands of Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles. All Foles has done the last two weeks is lead his team to wins over the L.A. Rams and Houston Texans.

This post will be updated throughout Sunday’s game.

