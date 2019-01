Rivera, a 13-time all-star who recorded 652 career saves for New York, was selected by all 425 Baseball Writers’ Association of America members who cast ballots in this year’s voting. Rivera appeared in 96 postseason games, recording 42 more saves across 19 years and helping the Yankees to World Series titles in 1996, 1998, 1999, 2000 and 2009.

Edgar Martinez, Mike Mussina and Roy Halladay were also voted in Tuesday.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.