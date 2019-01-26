It’s the second consecutive Grand Slam title for Osaka, 21, who won her first career major at the 2018 U.S. Open. Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, was seeking her third major title and first since she was the victim of a 2016 knife attack in her Czech Republic home.
