The Court of Arbitration for Sport issued the ruling related to the South African middle-distance runner, who is thought to have an intersex condition that causes her body to produce increased testosterone. The International Association of Athletics Federations, the world governing body for track and field, had previously instituted rules that precluded Semenya from competing naturally.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
