Williams, seeded 10th in the tournament, lost to 20-year-old American Sofia Kenin, who entered the tournament as the 35th-ranked player in the world and advanced to the fourth round of a major for the first time. Williams, 37, was attempting to tie Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles but has been limited by illness and injuries for much of the season.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.