Rutschman, a 21-year-old catcher who grew up in Oregon, was named the Pac-12 player of the year this season at Oregon State. He also led the Beavers to the school’s third College World Series title in 2018, for which Rutschman was named the tournament’s most outstanding player.

The Orioles had the first overall pick following a 47-win season in 2018. After the opening two rounds Monday night, the draft continues Tuesday.

