Oklahoma City followed Saturday’s blockbuster trade of Paul George to the L.A. Clippers by dealing Westbrook, an eight-time all-star and its longest-tenured player, for Paul as well as future draft picks, according to ESPN. Westbrook has four years and $170 million remaining on his five-year contract.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
Oklahoma City followed Saturday’s blockbuster trade of Paul George to the L.A. Clippers by dealing Westbrook, an eight-time all-star and its longest-tenured player, for Paul as well as future draft picks, according to ESPN. Westbrook has four years and $170 million remaining on his five-year contract.