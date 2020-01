Cora, the bench coach for the 2017 Houston Astros, became the latest to fall in the wake of the scandal. The Astros on Monday fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow, not long after Major League Baseball suspended both for a year for their roles in the scheme. Cora won the World Series with the Red Sox in 2018, his first season as manager, but drew scrutiny as allegations against the Astros, and later the Red Sox, emerged.

