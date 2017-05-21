Second reminder: Sign up now for the Indie 500 crossword tournament in Washington on June 3. I’ve heard that there is very limited space left — in fact, you may see a message in the Magazine about it next week, so if they run out of room by the time you see it … well, don’t blame me. News moves fast. The point is, get on it now if you want to participate in person! (But you can always purchase the at-home solving set if necessary.)

Solution to May 21, 2017 crossword, “Odd Jobs”

Nine phrases or names get redefined as though they are jobs, with the clues being their descriptions in a job listing:

23A: [JOB DESCRIPTION: Successful candidate will clean a bedroom in 60 seconds] is MINUTE MAID .

. 25A: [… will treat “Wheel of Fortune” contestants for their injuries] is SPIN DOCTOR .

39A: [… will evaluate actor Myers, coach Ditka, boxer Tyson and others with the same name] is MIKE JUDGE. One of three people's names that I spun. He's the creator of "Beavis and Butthead" if you don't know him.

. 87A: [… will give blackjack players twice as many cards as they requested] is DOUBLE DEALER .

. 100A: [… will fly jet-propelled tropical trees] is PALM PILOT .

120A: [… will create brick walls in the shape of "Friends" actor Matthew] is PERRY MASON. Person No. 3, although this one is fictional.

Some theme answers I left out include former tennis player JIM COURIER, the Jean-Claude Van Damme movie TIME COP, and Nationals manager DUSTY BAKER. Sorry, Dusty.

Other answers and clues of note:

30A: [Modern term for the competitive video gaming industry] is ESPORTS . Pronounced like “E-Sports.” This term actually came up in a crossword constructor mailing list recently to see if others were okay with it; obviously, I was okay with it.

31A: is Dawn STALEY. Great coach and a great combo of letters, in my opinion.

4D: ["Frankenstein" has an extended one] is one of Mary Shelley's most enduring moments of the classic novel: The monster's DRUM SOLO. That would be great if it were true, anyway. You've probably heard the song; who could forget that opening riff?

43D: [Money supply?] is ISSUES. As in, the magazine Money. I'm drawn to punny-style clues with magazine-related words like a moth to a flame. I should probably cut back.

53D: [Like the 10th inning of Game 7 of the World Series] is INTENSE. I mean, if I were to go with a baseball clue, you didn't think this Cubs fan would let a Game 7 reference slide, did you?

. I mean, if I were to go with a baseball clue, you didn’t think this Cubs fan would let a Game 7 reference slide, did you? 90D: [Future’s market?] is RAP. Tough clue, that, but it refers to the rapper Future.

See you next week!