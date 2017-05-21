Second reminder: Sign up now for the Indie 500 crossword tournament in Washington on June 3. I’ve heard that there is very limited space left — in fact, you may see a message in the Magazine about it next week, so if they run out of room by the time you see it … well, don’t blame me. News moves fast. The point is, get on it now if you want to participate in person! (But you can always purchase the at-home solving set if necessary.)
Nine phrases or names get redefined as though they are jobs, with the clues being their descriptions in a job listing:
- 23A: [JOB DESCRIPTION: Successful candidate will clean a bedroom in 60 seconds] is MINUTE MAID.
- 25A: [… will treat “Wheel of Fortune” contestants for their injuries] is SPIN DOCTOR.
- 39A: [… will evaluate actor Myers, coach Ditka, boxer Tyson and others with the same name] is MIKE JUDGE. One of three people’s names that I spun. He’s the creator of “Beavis and Butthead” if you don’t know him.
- 52A: [… will chauffeur a famous mouse about town] is MINNIE DRIVER. Person No. 2.
- 70A: [… will build robots that can only move backward] is REVERSE ENGINEER.
- 87A: [… will give blackjack players twice as many cards as they requested] is DOUBLE DEALER.
- 100A: [… will fly jet-propelled tropical trees] is PALM PILOT.
- 120A: [… will create brick walls in the shape of “Friends” actor Matthew] is PERRY MASON. Person No. 3, although this one is fictional.
- 122A: [… will pose for the camera with a deli gadget] is SCALE MODEL.
Some theme answers I left out include former tennis player JIM COURIER, the Jean-Claude Van Damme movie TIME COP, and Nationals manager DUSTY BAKER. Sorry, Dusty.
Other answers and clues of note:
- 30A: [Modern term for the competitive video gaming industry] is ESPORTS. Pronounced like “E-Sports.” This term actually came up in a crossword constructor mailing list recently to see if others were okay with it; obviously, I was okay with it.
- 31A: is Dawn STALEY. Great coach and a great combo of letters, in my opinion.
- 4D: [“Frankenstein” has an extended one] is one of Mary Shelley’s most enduring moments of the classic novel: The monster’s DRUM SOLO. That would be great if it were true, anyway. You’ve probably heard the song; who could forget that opening riff?
- 43D: [Money supply?] is ISSUES. As in, the magazine Money. I’m drawn to punny-style clues with magazine-related words like a moth to a flame. I should probably cut back.
- 53D: [Like the 10th inning of Game 7 of the World Series] is INTENSE. I mean, if I were to go with a baseball clue, you didn’t think this Cubs fan would let a Game 7 reference slide, did you?
- 90D: [Future’s market?] is RAP. Tough clue, that, but it refers to the rapper Future.
See you next week!