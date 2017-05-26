This topics is from a question in the May 26 chat. Any thoughts?

“The political climate seems to be getting more acrimonious by the day. For many bipartisan couples, conversations that used to be run-of-the-mill political exchanges with good-natured ‘agree to disagree’ outcomes have become more heated and personal. How do you suggest spouses who are on opposite sides of the aisle deal with opposing political views in this increasingly tense environment?”

Obviously this is weighing heavily on a lot of us, and our country might be riding on it. Any thoughts? Or more pointedly: Can we have a civil discussion about civil discussion? Thanks in advance.