The Indie 500 crossword tournament in D.C. is coming this Saturday, June 3! You might have noticed a note in this week’s Magazine plugging the tournament and telling you to sign up to solve in-person. But I recently found out that they sold out of space this past Tuesday! It must be popular, or I timed my printed plug really badly, or something. Anyway, I believe you can still sign up to get on a waiting list in case other competitors drop out, and you can always sign up for solving the tournament puzzles at home and purchasing a separate suite of metapuzzles. I’ve test-solved both; you’ll like ’em.

I can’t be there for the whole tourney this time — life happens — but I might show up for the last couple of hours or so. If and when I get there, come say hi. That’s an order.

Oh, I almost forgot: For those of you who live in Minnesota or have relatives out there, there’s another crossword tournament on Sunday, June 11 at the Landmark Center in St. Paul. More info here.

Solution to May 28, 2017 crossword, “Combination Locks”

Been to the barbershop or hair stylist lately? I certainly haven’t, not in a while; that’s how I get my long locks. The way you unlock the locks in this puzzle is to combine them. There are nine pairs of hairstyles lumped together to create wacky theme phrases:

24A: [Beat one of Dick Tracy’s foes in a price war?] is UNDERCUT FLATTOP .

. 37A: [Mr. Vila’s nickname when he works on a honeycombed home?] is BEEHIVE BOB .

. 50A: [Line of people about to get whipped by a wet towel?] RATTAIL QUEUE .

. 64A: [Roll for an Iroquoian speaker?] is MOHAWK BUN .

. 82A: [What a young male attendant uses to fly?] is PAGEBOY WINGS .

. 92A: [Sassy Roman ruler?] is FLIP CAESAR .

. 107A: [Ray-finned fish in a prestigious school?] is IVY LEAGUE MULLET .

. 4D: [Elf on the edge?] is FRINGE PIXIE .

. 67D: [Really fears surfing?] is DREADS WAVES .

Admittedly, I didn’t know all of these hairstyles before writing the puzzle. The IVY LEAGUE is sort of a slicked-back style but with tapered sides. The QUEUE is an interesting one; the hair on top of the head is long and braided, but the front of the head is shaved. Some other ‘dos I didn’t use include the AFRO, the FADE, the SHAG, the FAUXHAWK, the POMPADOUR, the BLOWOUT, BANGS, the JHERI CURL, and PIGTAILS. I’m sure you can come up with some wacky clues of your own for these … but please, folks, be responsible. We run a family-friendly operation here.

I’d be remiss, however, if I didn’t acknowledge two other constructors who used the same theme conceit some years back. Ben Tausig wrote a puzzle for Ink Well Crosswords in September 2008 with answers like FAUX HAWK BOB, clued as [Bird of prey’s feint?], and BUZZ FADE clued as [Period of diminished returns for a stoner?]. Andrew Ries had the same idea in January 2014; he gave it the punny title of “Hairy Styles” and he used COMBINATION LOCKS as a 16-letter revealer phrase right in the middle. I can’t link to Andrew’s puzzle because it’s from an email subscription service, and in fact, he published that puzzle one week before I first subscribed to his crosswords. But he and I talked about it. Two constructors coming up with the same idea on their own happens all the time. All of theme answers among these three puzzles are different, though. As I always say, similar storyline, different characters.

Other answers and clues of note:

1A: [Cinematic bully of Hill Valley] is BIFF , from the “Back to the Future” franchise. I’m not sure — was ’50s Biff sporting an Ivy League or a crew cut?

, from the “Back to the Future” franchise. I’m not sure — was ’50s Biff sporting an Ivy League or a crew cut? 74A: [Twitter comment that includes another username] is a MENTION . This is typically written in the plural when it’s a Twitter noun — people use the phrase “RIP your mentions” when, for instance, someone’s written an incredibly dumb tweet that goes viral and gets bombarded with thousands of replies and threads including that user’s handle.

. This is typically written in the plural when it’s a Twitter noun — people use the phrase “RIP your mentions” when, for instance, someone’s written an incredibly dumb tweet that goes viral and gets bombarded with thousands of replies and threads including that user’s handle. 84A: [Foreman delivery] has the hidden capital F for the boxer George Foreman, who could deliver a HAYMAKER in the ring.

in the ring. 3D: [Focus group?] has another hidden capital F, referring to the car model FORD Focus. Tied for my favorite clue this week, along with …

Focus. Tied for my favorite clue this week, along with … 9D: [B-52’s record?] is not about the ’80s band, but the cocktail called a B-52. You’d see a B-52 listed on a BAR TAB . I’m more of a wine drinker than a hard alcohol drinker, so whenever I learn about cocktail names, I always try spin them into pun-style clues.

. I’m more of a wine drinker than a hard alcohol drinker, so whenever I learn about cocktail names, I always try spin them into pun-style clues. 19D: [Curry popular in Northern California] is timely (but not foodly); STEPH Curry of the Golden State Warriors will be playing in the NBA Finals beginning on Thursday.

Curry of the Golden State Warriors will be playing in the NBA Finals beginning on Thursday. 65D: [2016 NL MVP Bryant] is the Chicago Cubs’ third baseman KRIS Bryant. I couldn’t pass up the opportunity.

Bryant. I couldn’t pass up the opportunity. 93D: [Supreme being in “The Fifth Element"] is LEELOO, the human form of the movie’s “fifth element,” played by Milla Jovovich. It’s also the name of my cat — no joke. One of these Leeloos is a legendary force against evil. The other is a legendary force of evil.

