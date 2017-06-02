This topic is from a question in the June 2 chat. Any thoughts?

“Q: Hax Book Club

Carolyn, Have you, or a producer, or any of the nuts compiled a list of all the books you’ve recommended in the past, ideally organized by subject? As changes happen in my life I find myself wishing I had paid attention to the books you’ve recommended about child rearing, dealing with death, etc. that I didn’t necessarily need at the time of the recommendation. It’d be such a great resource to consult on occasion.

A: Carolyn Hax

No. It’s a ball I’ve dropped and insisted on dropping for the better part of 20 years.

Crowdsource, anyone, since you guys typically remember this stuff better than I do? Teddy, any interest in setting up an other Philes?”

