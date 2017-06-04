In case you were wondering, no, I don’t plan on using any of the words from the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals in future puzzles, even though some of them (like NAASSENE) would be literally The Most Useful Words for Crossword Constructors Ever.™ And no, I won’t be using COVFEFE — that V and double F combo are hard enough to work with already. I’m glad we had this talk.

Solution to June 4, 2017 crossword, “Car Towing”

I’m hoping that the parentheticals in the theme clues, along with the puzzle’s title, tipped you off to what’s going on. On the left side of the grid, we have five phrases identified in their clues as TOW-AWAY ZONES. On the right side there are five phrases identified as IMPOUND LOTS. I removed the letter string C-A-R from each phrase on the left (where the car was towed) and added them to the phrases on the right (where the car was impounded):

23A: [Climb atop director Brooks? (TOW-AWAY ZONE)] is MOUNT MEL , based on the phrase Mount Car mel. 25A: [Kindhearted model Electra? (IMPOUND LOT)] is GENTLE CAR MEN , based on the phrase gentlemen.

This puzzle comes from my old Devil Cross archive. I made it in September 2015 when Pope Francis came to Philadelphia and street parking in the city was near-impossible. The puzzle’s original title was “Towed Vehicles,” but I changed it just to be a bit more direct with the idea of moving the letters in C-A-R. The original clues for those two symmetrical car models at 13A (IMPALA) and 118A (PASSAT) also referred to the theme, though I never planned to put them in the grid. It was just a happy accident that they appeared where they did — at least, as happy as a car-related accident can be.

Whenever I pull a puzzle from my old website, I need to cut down the original length of many of the clues owing to space constraints in the Magazine’s print version. Here are a few that were originally much longer:

28A: [Intense anxiety] is DREAD and 60A: [Holy ___] is TERROR . In the Devil Cross version, these two clues echoed one another with [Feeling you get when you get an exam you didn’t expect] and [Another feeling you get when you get an exam you didn’t expect], respectively.

Other answers and clues from the new version:

31A: [Battery component] is a TEST . Perhaps apt for a car-based theme, as a car brand goes through a battery of tests before it can be sold.

. Perhaps apt for a car-based theme, as a car brand goes through a battery of tests before it can be sold. “I didn’t plan it this way when I built the puzzle,” part I: 96A: [Discriminatory types] is BIGOTS , which crosses AGEISTS at 90D: [Some discriminatory types].

, which crosses at 90D: [Some discriminatory types]. “I didn’t plan it this way when I built the puzzle,” part II: 106A: [Buckled] is GAVE IN , which crosses RELENTS at 91D: [Buckles]. On Friday I had a brief moment of panic when I saw the clue for GAVE IN (with the past tense) but thought it was for the answer RELENTS (with the present tense). That would have been a typo too late to correct in the print version. Even though nothing went wrong, this might be a sign that I shouldn’t give two crossing answers similar clues but slightly different grammar.

, which crosses at 91D: [Buckles]. On Friday I had a brief moment of panic when I saw the clue for GAVE IN (with the past tense) but thought it was for the answer RELENTS (with the present tense). That would have been a typo too late to correct in the print version. Even though nothing went wrong, this might be a sign that I shouldn’t give two crossing answers similar clues but slightly different grammar. 3D: [“American Crime Story" actress Sarah] is Sarah PAULSON . She won several awards for her portrayal of Marcia Clark in the first season’s biopic of the O.J. Simpson trial. Yet another moment of panic for me: On Friday I saw on her Wikipedia page that she also acted in “American Horror Story” and worried I’d made a mistake with the title.

. She won several awards for her portrayal of Marcia Clark in the first season’s biopic of the O.J. Simpson trial. Yet another moment of panic for me: On Friday I saw on her Wikipedia page that she also acted in “American Horror Story” and worried I’d made a mistake with the title. “I didn’t plan it this way when I built the puzzle,” part III: 53D: [Like the Cranberries] is IRISH (as in the band) and 55D: [Like some cranberries] is DRIED .

(as in the band) and 55D: [Like some cranberries] is . “I didn’t plan it this way when I built the puzzle,” part IV: 104D ( SPOT ) and 105D ( FIDO ) are each clued as [Generic dog name]. But I do repeat myself.

) and 105D ( ) are each clued as [Generic dog name]. But I do repeat myself. UPDATED TO ADD: I almost forgot. 7D: [45 player?] has nothing to do with record players, but comedy. Alec BALDWIN plays Donald Trump (president no. 45) on Saturday Night Live. My favorite clue today.

See you next week!