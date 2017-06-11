The Indie 500 crossword tournament came and went last weekend. Here’s a quick summary: People enjoyed themselves, the puzzles were cool, the pies were tasty, and you should still order the puzzles to solve at home (along with a meta suite). Congrats to Katie Hamill and Eric Cockayne for winning the “Inside” and “Outside” track divisions, respectively. Let’s do it again next year, eh?

Solution to June 11, 2017 crossword, “Work Space”

Nine answers have circled squares on their ends. The circled squares spell out the name of a book written by the author referenced in the corresponding clue:

23A: [Christmas character (Art Spiegelman)] is M RS. CL AUS . Art Spiegelman wrote Maus.

25A: [Rodgers and Hart song with the lyric "Why doesn't the breeze delight me?" (Michael Crichton)] is SP RING IS HERE . Michael Crichton wrote Sphere.

37A: [Like some sunscreens (Lois Lowry)] is S PRAYED ON . Lois Lowry wrote Son.

51A: [Common birthday party purchase (Chuck Palahniuk)] is CHO COLATE CA KE . Chuck Palahniuk wrote Choke.

67A: [Extremely low point (Emma Donoghue)] is RO CK BOTT OM . Emma Donoghue wrote Room.

72A: [Certain scarab (Frank Herbert)] is DUN G BEETL E . Frank Herbert wrote Dune.

88A: [American service, perhaps (Elie Wiesel)] is N ON-STOP FL IGHT . Elie Wiesel wrote Night.

102A: [Munch masterpiece (Joyce Carol Oates)] is THE SCREA M . Joyce Carol Oates wrote Them.

117A: [Longtime national correspondent for the Atlantic (Peter Benchley)] is JA MES FALLO WS . Peter Benchley wrote Jaws.

And then the revealer at 120A: [Library shelf objects … or an alternate title to this puzzle] is BOOKENDS — fitting, since puzzle writers sometimes refer to this type of theme as a “bookends” theme.

I’ve read only two of these nine books (Maus and Night) and I should probably do something about that, but I’ve seen four movies adapted from others (Sphere, Room, Dune and Jaws). That counts, right?

Other answers and clues of note:

34A: [Field goal, for some?] is PHD . I’ve been waiting for a while to use this clue for DEGREE, but I often don’t use six-letter words as seed entries, so who knows when that would show up?

My favorite clue this week is 44A: [I can turn this god into a heavenly ram]. If you add I to the Greek god ARES , you can get zodiac sign ARIES.

63A / 52D: [With 52 Down, musical child of two famous musical parents] is SEAN / LENNON .

77A: [Mamie Van ___ of "The Big Operator" (anagram of DRONE)] is Mamie Van DOREN . That parenthetical is there because I got a little worried about the crossing with LENDL at 66D: [Tennis great Ivan]. Actually, I had hoped to make a reference to the 1957 movie "Jet Pilot" since that's a decent tie-in with drones, but — lucky me — Mamie Van Doren had only a bit part in it and wasn't credited in it.

104A: [Noxious vapors] is MIASMA . I think this is a pretty-sounding word even if it describes something unpleasant.

5D: [Object of execration] is ANATHEMA . I also think this is a pretty-sounding word even if it describes something unpleasant.

16D: [Wonder man?] is STEVIE Wonder. Fitting that soon after writing this blog post I'll be going to see "Wonder Woman" with some friends.

70D: [Former clothing chain with a name similar to that of a toy chain] is KIDS 'R US . I didn't know until writing this puzzle that this chain was no longer in existence.

92D: ["I Do" singer who co-wrote the June 6, 2017, New York Times crossword puzzle] is LISA LOEB . I had known while writing the clues a few weeks ago that Lisa would be collaborating on a puzzle with Doug Peterson, but I didn't know the date. I got very lucky when Doug and Will Shortz told me the puzzle was slated for June 6. It couldn't have been better timing.

. I had known while writing the clues a few weeks ago that Lisa would be collaborating on a puzzle with Doug Peterson, but I didn’t know the date. I got very lucky when Doug and Will Shortz told me the puzzle was slated for June 6. It couldn’t have been better timing. Please note that the print clue for EMOJIS at 97D is different than that of the electronic clue. For the latter, it’s [Body images, perhaps?]. In the print version, there’s a “smiley face with hearts” emoji and a “fire” emoji. I’m also told that EMOJIS is sort of a non-standard plural; apparently the plural is supposed to be EMOJI (even though many Americans say it with the S). So if that confused you at all, sorry about that.

See you next week!