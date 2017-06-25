Indie puzzle constructor and friend-of-the-show Andrew Ries has a new collection of themeless puzzles called “The Stagger Sessions.” He’s released them as a 20-puzzle crossword “EP” meaning it’s not a long enough collection for a full book, but it’s enough to give you an entertaining series of solving experiences. You can purchase the whole set for $10, or you can purchase each individual puzzle for $1 each. If you want to test-drive one to see what it’s like, the first one is free. Take it from me: Andrew’s grids have real pizzazz with some top-notch cluing to boot. You’ll like it.

Solution to June 25, 2017 crossword, “Divide and Conquer”

As I mentioned last week, today’s puzzle is challenging. There are seven long two-word theme answers where the first word is a synonym for “divide.” The second word provides a description of a shorter, crossing answer in the grid that you literally must divide to understand how its clue works. The divided words are marked by starred clues, and the point of division occurs at the intersection with the longer theme entry:

23A: [Go different ways, and what you must do to understand 19 Down] is PART COMPANY . The crossing answer at 19D: [*Stage crew] appears to be COAST, but the intersecting letter O divides the word CAST , which is (roughly) a synonym of an acting company.

25A: [Have a balance between income and expenditures, and what you must do to understand 11 Down] is BREAK EVEN . 11D: [*All square] appears to be TIRED. Remove the R and you get TIED , a synonym of even.

109A: [Exhibit sarcasm, and what you must do to understand 97 Down] is CRACK WISE . 97D: [*Learned] appears to be SARGE. Remove the R and you get SAGE , a synonym of wise.

111A: [Ballot featuring a vote for more than one party, and what you must do to understand 95 Down] is SPLIT TICKET . 95D: [*Free admission need] appears to be PASTS. Remove the T and you get PASS , a synonym of ticket.

33D: [Factional offshoot, and what you must do to understand 67 Across and 81 Across] is SPLINTER GROUP . This one references two crossing answers. 67A: [*Family] appears to be CLEAN and 81A: [*Wedding expense, for some] appears to be BRAND. Remove the E of CLEAN and the R of BRAND and you get CLAN and BAND , respectively, with each one a synonym of group.

37D: [Delivery with side spin, and what you must do to understand 55 Across] is SLICE SERVE . 55A: [*Assist] appears to be ACID. Remove the R and you get AID , a synonym of serve.

47D: [Things ripped out of a magazine, and what you must do to understand 64 Across] is TEAR SHEETS. 64A: [*Periodical elements] appears to be PAGERS. Remove the R and you get PAGES, a synonym of sheets.

I’m happy with how this turned out, but getting a workable theme list was a real bear. The entry that inspired me to try the theme in the first place never materialized in the final grid; that was BROKEN HEART, which would be crossed by C(H)ORE at the H. I wanted to keep the language consistent, so if I used BROKEN HEART, I would need {adjective meaning “divided” + broken second word} phrases — but even though I had some decent matches like SPLIT TICKET and CRACKED WISE, I couldn’t get enough long phrases and one-word crossing answers to make it worthwhile. I tried a different formulation where the answers would be {broken first word + noun meaning “division”}, and I even had a complete theme set with some longer answers like SERVICE INTERRUPTION (19 letters), CENTRAL DIVISION, and COLOR SEPARATION. The problem was that filling the grid was impossible; the theme answers were just too long to accommodate the crossing broken words. Eventually I settled on the grid you see now.

Also, do you remember when I hid a David Lynch quote in the clues about happy accidents last week? Well, if you’re wondering why there are two crossing split answers associated with SPLINTER GROUP … in truth, that was a happy accident, too. Originally I was just aiming for the word B(R)AND. But then one of my test-solvers noticed that CL(E)AN was sitting dead-center in the grid, crossing SPLINTER GROUP exactly where it needed to, and asked why I went with B(R)AND instead. I never even saw it, and was pretty stunned when he found that match. Because SPLINTER GROUP was running nicely down the middle, I decided to stick with both CL(E)AN and B(R)AND. Had that unintentional second split word intersected one of the outer answers, or if you had to mentally remove a letter that was not in the long theme answer, I probably would have dropped it.

Other notable answers and clues:

27A: [Gang members of the animal kingdom] is ELK . Just one of those odd animal group names I learned while writing the clues: A group of elk is called a “gang.”

71A: [Mr. Sulu's portrayer in "Star Trek Beyond"] is JOHN CHO . He also played Harold in the various "Harold and Kumar" films.

74A: [Nation that once featured Shah rule] isn't IRAN, but NEPAL . This refers to the Shah monarchy, which was only abolished in 2008.

17D: [Greenhouse glasses?] is PANES . I'm a fan of this pun; don't ask me why, I just am.

40D: [Antihero who battles Ajax in a 2016 film of the same name] is DEADPOOL . I must be one of like 100 people who haven't seen the movie despite it being the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

57D: [Write in candedate, e.g.] seems like it has a typo, but that's by design. The answer is MISSPELL . Confession: 99 times out of 100, I misspell the word MISSPELL with one S and have to check it five times before I realize it has two S's. The irony of that is not lost on me.

80D: [XP, e.g.] is EMOTICON. If that threw you, tilt your head sideways; XP hopefully looks like a face with closed eyes and a tongue sticking out.

See you next week!