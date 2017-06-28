

Gianandrea Noseda, music director designate of the National Symphony Orchestra (depicted here conducting the Teatro Regio Torino Orchestra at Carnegie Hall in 2014), has undergone emergency back surgery this week, and will issue details about cancellations on Thursday or Friday. (Photo: Steve J. Sherman)

Gianandrea Noseda, the incoming music director of the National Symphony Orchestra, was supposed to be finishing up a run of Verdi’s “Macbeth” in Torino, Italy this week. Instead, he is recovering in hospital after an emergency surgery on Wednesday after he suffered a herniated disk on Monday morning.

A spokesman for Noseda says that there will be further information about Noseda’s cancellations after the conductor gets home from the hospital tomorrow. Recovery time from back surgery is variable, but normally takes a number of weeks. Noseda is scheduled to lead “Carmina Burana” at Wolf Trap with the NSO on July 28, and is supposed to celebrate his official start as the NSO’s music director with a free concert on the Mall in Washington on July 29 — two highlights of a busy summer. Stay tuned.