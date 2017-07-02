Three announcements:

Registration for Boswords puzzle tournament on August 6 is now open. If you live in the Boston area, go check it out. Puzzle suite on the horizon: Patrick Blindauer is releasing another of his Puzzlefests, a set of interconnected crosswords that have small mini-meta solutions, each leading to a final meta challenge. The next one is about Broadway. You can pre-order the set here. I would still recommend buying the Indie 500 tournament puzzles if you haven’t done so, but if you’d like to read some reviews of the tournament (NOTE: they contain spoilers), Todd McClary and Damon Gulczynski have done their own write-ups at their respective blogs.

Solution to July 2, 2017 crossword, “Fair Game”

Eight familiar phrases with a {___ THE ___} pattern are redefined as though they are games at a county fair, with the speaker of each quote serving as a sort of carnival barker:

22A: [“Ladies and gentlemen! Step right up and try your hand at ___, a game where you punt a pail as far as you can!”] is KICK THE BUCKET .

. 34A: [“… ___. You’ll have a blast chomping down on this piece of ammo!”] is BITE THE BULLET .

. 43A: [“… ___. It’s our most dangerous game, and this fierce fish is ready to strike. Only our most acrobatic contestants will survive!”] is JUMP THE SHARK .

. 63A: [“… ___. It’s open season on zephyrs, so fire away!”] is SHOOT THE BREEZE .

. 72A: [“… ___. Hide this cutting tool as far down as you can, and you may get a prize!”] is BURY THE HATCHET .

. 95A: [“… ___. Do you like to prepare rice products for dinner? In this game, you might prepare Anne Rice products for dinner!”] is COOK THE BOOKS .

. 101A: [“… ___. It’s easy to play: Just tip over cans of chili ingredients and let gravity do its thing!”] is SPILL THE BEANS .

. 117A: [“… ___. Never has moving dining room furniture been this fun!”] is TURN THE TABLES.

I once did a smaller version of this same theme on my old website Devil Cross (with a different title: “The Carnival Games We Play”). The big difference from that old puzzle is that the theme clues in each shared the same pattern as in 22A here — just a basic description of the game’s rules (like [“… a game where you leap over an ocean terror as many times as you can!"] for JUMP THE SHARK). That was the original plan for this puzzle too, but my test-solvers found that there was a good chance that, after getting a theme answer or two, you could fill in the remaining ones without needing a single crossing answer. It’s fine if the puzzle’s theme ends up being easy, but I wanted to make you work just a tad harder to get the theme entries, so that’s why the clues in this puzzle have some more variety.

Other answers and clues of note:

54A: [Quartet in brackets] is the FINAL FOUR of college basketball. In almost fifteen years of picking brackets (often multiple brackets in a single year), I don’t think I’ve ever hit on all four teams correctly. My brackets still end up looking better than those of the Bracketology experts on ESPN, though.

of college basketball. In almost fifteen years of picking brackets (often multiple brackets in a single year), I don’t think I’ve ever hit on all four teams correctly. My brackets still end up looking better than those of the Bracketology experts on ESPN, though. 86A: [Android-based program that debuted in 2016] has nothing to do with smartphones. Instead it’s about WESTWORLD , the HBO show set in a futuristic western-style theme park with programmed androids acting as the park’s hosts. It’s only one season in but it’s already one of my wife’s favorite shows.

, the HBO show set in a futuristic western-style theme park with programmed androids acting as the park’s hosts. It’s only one season in but it’s already one of my wife’s favorite shows. 110A: [Bumble Bee fish] is TUNA . Bumble Bee is a brand here, in case that threw you.

. Bumble Bee is a brand here, in case that threw you. 3D: [Time off of work, in slang] is VACAY . I don’t know if “vacay” falls in this category, but for some reason I find shortening longer words to make slangy shorter words to be quite funny. This recent Twitter exchange with other puzzle friends made me laugh.

. I don’t know if “vacay” falls in this category, but for some reason I find shortening longer words to make slangy shorter words to be quite funny. This recent Twitter exchange with other puzzle friends made me laugh. 15D: [Piercing spot, at times] is NIPPLE . What, did you think it was going to be AREOLA? NOSE gets the same clue at 92D.

. What, did you think it was going to be AREOLA? gets the same clue at 92D. 49D: [Popular game involving walks and catches] is POKEMON GO . I have not played it. Is it still popular? My wife and friends were addicted to it for months last year, but now, not so much.

. I have not played it. Is it still popular? My wife and friends were addicted to it for months last year, but now, not so much. 97D: [“Seinfeld” copy editor] is ELAINE. So, this gives me an excuse to take a stand. The New York Times recently let go of a large number of copy editors, but it was inspiring to see Times employees staging protests against that decision. My own copy editors have saved my hide more times than I can count since I started writing puzzles for the Post. I make careless spelling mistakes and have cluing inaccuracies in my rough drafts all the time. It is thanks to my copy editors that those things get flagged and cleaned up before it’s game time. To the extent that I can express solidarity with copy editors in print and electronic news media, thank you for all your hard and critical work.

See you next week!