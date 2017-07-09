Here’s an interesting new crossword project: Friend-of-the-show Andy Kravis has launched Grid Wars, a blog that offers both new and veteran crossword constructors a chance to take on specific puzzle-building challenges, and perhaps learn from how others’ approach the same problem. The first one is due on Thursday. If you’re an aspiring puzzle maker, check it out.

Solution to July 9, 2017 crossword, “Nobody Expects the Spanish Inquisition!”

This puzzle’s theme entries have an element of surprise to them. They represent normal phrases containing the letter string Q-U-E, but clued in a wacky way as though Q-U-E isn’t there. To help you along, each clue has a parenthetical that hints at the base phrase too:

23A: [Female horse handle? (Surprise! Did you expect a clue about movie stars?)] is MAR QUE E NAME , clued as mare name.

, clued as mare name. 25A: [Start of a conversation with Fox News analyst Hume? (Surprise! Did you expect a clue about monikers?)] is SOBRI QUE T , clued as “So, Brit …”

, clued as “So, Brit …” 39A: [Wedding VIPs’ fight? (Surprise! Did you expect a clue about flowers?)] is BRIDAL BOU QUE T , clued as bridal bout.

, clued as bridal bout. 55A: [Minimum number of roles an actor can get? (Surprise! Did you expect a clue about hardwood?)] is PAR QUE T FLOOR , clued as part floor.

, clued as part floor. 80A: [Field for analyzing an old medical show? (Surprise! Did you expect a clue about LGBT issues?)] is QUE ER STUDIES , clued as E.R. studies.

, clued as E.R. studies. 93A: [Against a Vegas worker? (Surprise! Did you expect a clue about selling heirlooms?)] is ANTI QUE DEALER , clued as anti-dealer.

, clued as anti-dealer. 111A: [Valentine’s alias, briefly? (Surprise! Did you expect a clue about a famous drummer?)] is QUE ST LOVE , clued as St. Love. Questlove is the drummer for the Roots, in case you don’t know him.

, clued as St. Love. Questlove is the drummer for the Roots, in case you don’t know him. 114A: [“Are there breaks in this song?" (Surprise! Did you expect a clue about asking what someone wants from the market?)] is ANY RE QUE STS, clued as “Any rests?”

Then there’s the revealer at 115D: [Word of Spanish inquisition that maybe you didn’t expect to see in this puzzle’s theme entries], which is QUE, the Spanish word for “what.” Or, something you might hear during a Spanish inquisition. Finally, I threw in ERIC / IDLE as a bonus at 117A / 21A: [With 21 Across, member of the comedy troupe that made this puzzle’s title famous].

I was inspired by the Monty Python sketch, so here’s an excuse to link to it. Much to my own surprise, though, Eric Idle wasn’t in that particular sketch. The three inquisitors were Michael Palin, Terry Jones and Terry Gilliam. Let’s just say it was far easier fitting in ERIC / IDLE in symmetrical four-letter spots than it was MONTY PYTHON in the middle.

I expect this puzzle’s theme might have been somewhat tricky to figure out, but I actually made it easier with those parenthetical “Surprise!” notes. The original version that went to my testers still had the QUE revealer at 115D but didn’t have the parentheticals in the theme clues, so you’d have to just work the crosses and find out why the theme entries didn’t make much sense. Ironically, the “Surprise!” element in the clues probably spoils the puzzle’s surprise. Then again, the Monty Python characters weren’t very good about surprising their victims, at least by the third time they entered the room.

Other answers and clues:

45A: [Lake by Euclid] is ERIE . It sounds ancient, but it’s really Euclid, Ohio.

. It sounds ancient, but it’s really Euclid, Ohio. 64A: [Makes use of “It," say?] is READS , at least if you’re reading the clown-based horror novel “It” by Stephen King.

, at least if you’re reading the clown-based horror novel “It” by Stephen King. 88A: [Aotearoa people] is MAORI . As I learned while writing the clues, “Aotearoa” is the Maori name for New Zealand, and it would make for one very, very useful eight-letter answer. Just a hunch that you probably won’t be seeing it in an American crossword any time soon, though.

. As I learned while writing the clues, “Aotearoa” is the Maori name for New Zealand, and it would make for one very, very useful eight-letter answer. Just a hunch that you probably won’t be seeing it in an American crossword any time soon, though. 107A: [___ Maza (human protagonist of the ’90s cartoon “Gargoyles")] is ELISA Maza. I used to watch this cartoon when I was a kid; it had several members of the “Star Trek: TNG” cast doing the voices, along with Keith David and Ed Asner.

Maza. I used to watch this cartoon when I was a kid; it had several members of the “Star Trek: TNG” cast doing the voices, along with Keith David and Ed Asner. 13D: [Org. whose employees may go on strikes?] is MLB . Think of a runner on first base taking off (or going) on a strike, trying to steal second.

. Think of a runner on first base taking off (or going) on a strike, trying to steal second. 41D: [Strawberry ___ (old Nestlé drink)] is Strawberry QUIK . It’s now known as Nesquik. One of the more frustrating things about building this puzzle was needing as many different Q filler words as I could find (none of which could have a Q-U-E letter string) while still keeping the grid relatively junk-free. Neither QUIK nor the crossing TURCA at 49A: [“Alla ___" (classic Mozart rondo)] were in my word list before, but they helped me out of a serious jam here.

. It’s now known as Nesquik. One of the more frustrating things about building this puzzle was needing as many different Q filler words as I could find (none of which could have a Q-U-E letter string) while still keeping the grid relatively junk-free. Neither QUIK nor the crossing at 49A: [“Alla ___" (classic Mozart rondo)] were in my word list before, but they helped me out of a serious jam here. 62D: [Health meter, in video game terminology] is LIFE BAR . I don’t know if there’s an industry standard. I think it goes by a few interchangeable terms: health meter, health bar, life meter, etc. Still, I like this kind of offbeat answer. And right next to it is …

. I don’t know if there’s an industry standard. I think it goes by a few interchangeable terms: health meter, health bar, life meter, etc. Still, I like this kind of offbeat answer. And right next to it is … 63D: [“The Handmaid’s Tale" protagonist], which is OFFRED . I read “The Handmaid’s Tale” for a book club meeting a few months ago, and am now (slowly) watching the TV series on Hulu. The book’s been out for a long while, but I won’t spoil anything major. Still, if that name appears unusual to you (and it is), it’s because it’s a concatenation of the word “Of” and the name “Fred.”

. I read “The Handmaid’s Tale” for a book club meeting a few months ago, and am now (slowly) watching the TV series on Hulu. The book’s been out for a long while, but I won’t spoil anything major. Still, if that name appears unusual to you (and it is), it’s because it’s a concatenation of the word “Of” and the name “Fred.” 68D: [Self important person?] is an EDITOR . Self the magazine, that is.

. Self the magazine, that is. 69D: [Steering system piece, and an anagram of 69 Down] is a TIE ROD. I thought it was fortuitous how these two ended up next to one another. Another fortuitous adjacent pair was the Green Day drummer TRE / COOL in the same small section, though I didn’t clue them that way.

See you next week!