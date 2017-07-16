There’s a new indie crossword site on the loose! Solving and constructing wunderkind Paolo Pasco just started Grids These Days, with new puzzles set to appear on Sundays. He’s very talented, so check it out. And when I said wunderkind, I mean it; he’s still in high school.

Solution to July 16, 2017 crossword, “Piece Meal”

Let’s eat! Ten compound words have each been split into two pieces and redefined as though they’re food items:

23A: [Breakfast treat for a hunk?] is STUD MUFFIN .

. 25A: [Snack for an amoeba?] is MICRO CHIPS .

. 41A: [Snack for a pyromaniac?] is FIRE CRACKERS .

. 55A: [Diner bread for a sauna patron?] is STEAM ROLL .

. 57A: [Salad tidbit for a fortuneteller?] is PALM OLIVE . Seems a tad unfair that the fortuneteller got just a single olive where everybody else got a whole piece of bread or a snack. Oh well. This is a riff on the dish soap brand Palmolive, in case that it’s unfamiliar.

. 78A: [Fruit for a sprinter?] is QUICK LIME . Quicklime is another term for calcium oxide.

92A: [Oniony garnish for Snoop Dogg?] is RAP SCALLIONS . 11A: [Lunchmeat for a sly fox?] is CUNNING HAM . It's not specific to any particular Cunningham like Randall or Richie, though.

The idea started from RAP SCALLIONS, but for some reason it took me several days just to find a matching 12-letter compound word that has the food at the end and has nothing to do with food in its regular form (even though “crackers” was sitting right here in this handy list). One favorite entry that I had to nix was CAPRICORN. Although you can split it to make a legitimate punny clue, it’s a bit of an outlier in that the pronunciation of CAPRI changes from “cap-ruh” in the compound word to “cap-ree” in the two-word phrase. The others don’t have that issue.

Other answers and clues:

1A: [Activity with operations] is MATH and 5A: [Activity after an operation] is REHAB . It surprised me while writing the clues that these two could even get close to the same phrasing; that they ended up next to each other was just dumb luck.

1A: [Activity with operations] is MATH and 5A: [Activity after an operation] is REHAB . It surprised me while writing the clues that these two could even get close to the same phrasing; that they ended up next to each other was just dumb luck. 88A: [Tony-winning play with Norwegian diplomats] is OSLO . Crossword constructors the world over who've scoured the internet countless times looking for new ways to clue this word suddenly rejoiced when it won the Tony for Best Play earlier this year.

. Appropriately enough, I didn’t expect QUÉ to show up just one week after I’d built a puzzle whose theme was “you didn’t expect QUÉ to show up.” 79D: [Apple device whose first version was released in 2007] is IPOD TOUCH. I hadn’t realized it’s been around that long. I don’t really understand why “Touch” is in the name. Can you not touch the iPod Shuffle, or the iPod Nano?

Heads-up: Next week’s puzzle is going to be a tough one. You’ve been warned.